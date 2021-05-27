Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Real Estate Advice: Tax obligations when selling a home

Wicked Local
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: What happens if I sell my primary residence to help pay my medical expenses? Will I have to pay capital gains taxes if the gain is less than $500,000?. A: Your decision to sell your primary residence to pay for your medical expenses should not change what you owe the federal government in taxes, provided you meet the requirement that you lived in the property as your primary residence for two out of the last five years. If this is the case and you are married, you can exclude up to $500,000 in gain from taxes, $250,000 if you are single. In addition to federal taxes that you may or may not owe, there may be state taxes owed depending on the size of your estate or the amount of profit from the sale.

www.wickedlocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deduction#Adjusted Gross Income#Capital Gains Taxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
IRS
Related
arcamax.com

Real estate Q&A: Co-owner of house doesn't want to sell. What can we do?

Q: My son owns a house with my ex-husband. My son is the borrower on the mortgage loan, and I put up the money for the down payment when they bought it. My son wants to sell the house, but my ex will not agree unless he gets part of the proceeds even though he has not helped with the house or made the payments. What can we do? — Kelly.
Real EstateInternational Business Times

Best Tools For Real Estate Agents 2021: Apps To Help Sell Your Homes Fast

While 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, mortgage rates fell to an all-time low, prompting buyers to be quick in purchasing their dream homes. In fact, the National Association of Realtors expects rates to average 3.1% and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) says mortgage rates will average 3.3% in 2021.
Posted by
WestfairOnline

Norman G. Grill: Tax considerations when selling your business

S elling a small business is a complex venture, especially the tax consequences. If you’re thinking about selling your business, the first step is to consult a competent tax professional. You will need to make sure your financials are in order, obtain an accurate business valuation to determine how much your business is worth (and what the listing price might be) and develop a tax planning strategy to minimize capital gains and other taxes to maximize your profits from the sale.
Real Estatejebsmith.net

Can you legally avoid capital gains taxes on Real Estate, Crypto & Stocks?

Are you considering selling Real Estate, Cryptocurrencies & Stocks but worried about the capital gains tax? Is a way to legally tax when selling a primary residence above the capital gains exemption in this housing market? Can you avoid crypto taxes legally? In this video, we discuss the deferred sales trust with Brett Swarts of Capital Gains Tax Solutions and how to avoid capital gains tax.
Real Estaterosinteamaz.com

Real Estate positioned in Goodyear with 3 Bedrooms

Below is a list of the newest properties in Goodyear. If you are looking for the perfect home. We can help. Contact us today and let’s get started. Find the latest in Goodyear listings here. Listings are updated daily. This search will help you find all the real estate.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Residential Real Estate Council Hosting Sell-A-Bration® 2021

The Residential Real Estate Council, a not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS®, is hosting Sell-a-bration Re-Connect Live, where residential real estate agents will gather to share knowledge, build relationships and get inspired. “The Council is looking forward to reconnecting at Sell-a-bration 2021. We are well-known for peer-to-peer networking...
multihousingnews.com

PGIM Real Estate Sells Philadelphia-Area Community

PGIM Real Estate has sold The Royal Athena, a Class A community in the Philadelphia submarket of Bala Cynwyd, Pa. Affiliates of Harbor Group International has acquired the 275-unit waterfront property, in the newly rebranded Pencoyd Landing, for $59.5 million. Pencoyd Landing is home to a new $30 million, 11-acre...
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Real Estate

Read the latest news about residential and commercial real estate in the Seattle area and Pacific Northwest. Topics include home sales and prices; rent and mortgage rates; apartment, condo and single-family housing markets; development, skyscrapers, construction and office space; and affordable housing issues. Some of the players in the marketplace include Vulcan, Zillow, Redfin and Case-Shiller.
Real Estatedallasftworthhomesearch.net

Pre-Approval Makes All the Difference When Buying a Home | Hornburg Real Estate Group

You may have been told that it’s important to get pre-approved at the beginning of the home-buying process, but what does that really mean, and why is it so important? Especially in today’s market, with rising home prices and high buyer competition, it’s crucial to clearly understand your budget so you stand out to sellers as serious homebuyers.
Personal FinanceDaily Gate City

IRS launching tools for Child Tax Credit changes

The Internal Revenue Service today launched two new online tools designed to help families manage and monitor the advance monthly payments of Child Tax Credits under the American Rescue Plan. These two new tools are in addition to the Non-filer Sign-up Tool, announced last week, which helps families not normally required to file an income tax return to quickly register for the Child Tax Credit.
yourwilliamson.com

Your Real Estate: Bo Patten is Coming Home

Williamson County Association of REALTORS® (WCAR) is delighted to welcome Bo Patten as the new WCAR Chief Executive Officer. Bo is no stranger to WCAR having served as the Government Affairs Director from 2017-2019. He is finally back home at WCAR after spending the past two years as the Vice President of Government Affairs for the country’s fourth largest local REALTORS® association, the Long Island Board of REALTORS® in New York. While there, he led all public policy and advocacy efforts and served as the chief lobbyist for over 29,000 REALTOR® members spread across Long Island and Queens. A native of Tennessee, Bo has also previously been a licensed real estate agent.
mycampbellrivernow.com

Realtor Says the Real Estate Market is Cooling, And There’s a Few Reasons Why

The housing market is cooling down a little according to Chemainus realtor Debbie Simmonds, who blames it on a combination of factors. “The market is cooling down a little due to extremely high prices, banks making it harder to borrow, and the spring rush coming to an end,” she says.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Seller Concessions in Real Estate Explained

Many terms get bantered around in real estate that either a buyer or seller may not know the meaning of. One such term is seller’s concessions. It is not uncommon at all for a client to ask what are seller concessions. Seller concessions are monies that a homeowner agrees to credit to a buyer in a real estate transaction.
Entrepreneur

5 Mistakes Franchisees Make When Looking for Business Real Estate

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As an owner of a franchise, one of the biggest decisions you have to make is finding the right real estate for your businesses. Successful franchisees are constantly looking for ways to scale and obtain new locations. Everyone has heard the cliché — location, location, location as it pertains to property. It’s said that these are the three most important factors when it comes to purchasing real estate. The truth is that the location of your business is just one of the many factors a franchise owner should consider when looking for real estate. That being said, the location of your business is important, so be sure not to overlook these common mistakes franchisees encounter when looking for that perfect piece of real estate.