Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

May school holidays 2021: when are children off school for half term across the UK - and bank holiday dates

lincolnshireworld.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May half term is only round the corner and keeping track of school holidays is a must for millions of parents across the UK. Knowing when half term is allows parents to make sure there is a plan in place for their children on their days off. So when...

www.lincolnshireworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Holidays#Economy#Uk#School Holidays#Travel Time#Time Travel#International Schools#Covid#Indian#School Holiday Dates#Spring Bank Holiday#Half Term#Uk#Northern Ireland Children#Pupils#Parents#Teacher Training Days#Glasgow#Wales#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Travel
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

10 UK self-catering places to stay still available for the half-term holiday

Alrewas is the kind of village where roses grow over whitewashed walls and candlelit pubs serve good old-fashioned pints. This half-timbered cottage, just steps from the canal, has a patio with wrought-iron chairs. There are 150 acres to explore in the National Memorial Aboretum, just a walk away, with a sensory play garden, Children’s Wood and Stick Man trail, not to mention poignant history. The arboretum launched a new free augmented reality app in March and an Outdoor Escape challenge opens on 29 May. Drayton Manor theme park and Tamworth Snowdome are both within 20 minutes’ drive and it is half an hour to Boscobel House, which has just reopened after a major upgrade. Besides a Victorian farm, an interactive trail and the oak tree where Charles II hid, there’s a new hide-and-seek themed playground.
LifestyleTelegraph

10 things to do on a rainy holiday in the UK

The pandemic has taken away some of the key tenets of human existence over the last 15 months – life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, if you will. But it has also excised lots of smaller facets of the day-to-day that were taken for granted before the walls closed in.
Environmenteppingforestguardian.co.uk

Bank Holiday Monday UK’s hottest day of the year so far

Bank Holiday Monday is the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to continue to climb in parts of the UK. People flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the balmy conditions as 24.6C was recorded in Kinloss in Scotland on Monday, according to the Met Office.
LifestyleHello Magazine

These UK family attractions are open for the May half-term

Now that lockdown restrictions have eased, it means there is so much more to enjoy as a family. Check out our list of attractions that are opening to the public once again for May half-term. From country gardens to some of our favourite theme parks, several venues are back in...
Worldwarwickcourier.co.uk

This is when benefit payments will be made over the May bank holiday

The May bank holiday means that if you receive benefits the next payment will be different from usual. The holiday takes place on May 31 this year, meaning that the payment will be made earlier by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). Tax credit and child benefit claimants are...
LifestyleThe Guardian

UK campsites with half-term availability

Wardley Hill is a family-owned, off-grid campsite in six acres of the Waveney Valley near Beccles, on the edge of the Norfolk Broads. Wildflowers and grass are left to grow to encourage bees and butterflies, interspersed with mown spots for camping (there is space for up to 15 tents and four campervans). Glamping options include tree tents, bell tents and huts, including one with hammocks for beds. The site has a woodland, a small stream and tree ponds, plus a recreation field for cricket and kite-flying. There are compost toilets, two hot open-topped showers, fire drums made from old washing machines and a book exchange. Beccles has a heated lido, which is also the starting point for the Big Dog Ferry, a three-mile boat trip along the River Waveney to the Locks Inn community pub. Norwich is a half-hour drive away.
Kidsgreatbritishlife.co.uk

5 things to do with the children in Surrey this half term

Half term is a lovely break for youngsters and with the weather set fair for a glorious week, we have put together this guide of fun things to do in Surrey. All you have to do is pack a picnic and drive the car…. Guildford Treasure Trail. Round up your...
EnvironmentThe Guardian

UK weather: watch out for sunburn this bank holiday, says Met Office

Forecasters are warning of a bank holiday sunburn risk as UV rays are expected to reach very high levels during the sunshine this weekend, after weeks of cooler weather. The Met Office is anticipating UV levels of 8 in the south of England on Monday, which is considered “very high” for the UK and requires extra sun protection.
Lifestyletravelmole.com

Park Holidays UK expands with acquisition of nine holiday parks

Park Holidays UK is expanding its reach beyond the south of England after inking an agreement to buy the nine sites operated by rival Bridge Leisure. When the acquisition is completed, Park Holidays will have a portfolio of 42 parks. Tony Clish, Park Holidays UK director says the timing is...
EducationBBC

Isle of Man school meal vouchers not extended to summer holiday

Food vouchers for children eligible for free school meals will not be provided during the summer holidays, the education department has said. Vouchers were given to parents who were struggling financially in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Education member Ann Corlett MHK said it had been a...
Environmentledburyreporter.co.uk

Rainy May to end with warm spell over bank holiday weekend

The dismal May weather looks set to take a turn for the better – with the mercury predicted to top 20C in parts of the UK just in time for the bank holiday weekend. After weeks of downpours and below-average temperatures, forecasters are predicting a brighter end to the month.