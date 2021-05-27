May school holidays 2021: when are children off school for half term across the UK - and bank holiday dates

Wardley Hill is a family-owned, off-grid campsite in six acres of the Waveney Valley near Beccles, on the edge of the Norfolk Broads. Wildflowers and grass are left to grow to encourage bees and butterflies, interspersed with mown spots for camping (there is space for up to 15 tents and four campervans). Glamping options include tree tents, bell tents and huts, including one with hammocks for beds. The site has a woodland, a small stream and tree ponds, plus a recreation field for cricket and kite-flying. There are compost toilets, two hot open-topped showers, fire drums made from old washing machines and a book exchange. Beccles has a heated lido, which is also the starting point for the Big Dog Ferry, a three-mile boat trip along the River Waveney to the Locks Inn community pub. Norwich is a half-hour drive away.