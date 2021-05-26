Block Party Quilt Pattern Download

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The primary feature of gouache is its opacity. While these paints are similar to watercolor in the way they’re applied to paper, they are formulated so pigments remain near the surface of the paper rather than getting absorbed into its fibers. Like any other paint, gouache comes in a range of grades, and it can get pretty expensive. Pro-grade gouache is typically made with carefully sourced pigments with a low amount of binder; these paints often have a high lightfastness level as well. A good way to save a little money when going for these higher-end options is to purchase a set of tubes. While you can buy sets with dozens of colors, don’t write off smaller selections. Even with just five colors, you can create so many more with these beautifully blendable paints. Find your future favorite gouache set below.