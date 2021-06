Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday recalled Suresh Raina’s ferocious innings in the knock-out match against King Xi Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014. In the second qualifier of the playoffs stage in 2014, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) had scored 226 runs on the back of Virender Sehwag’s blistering knock of 122 runs off just 58. Sehwag’s innings was studded with 12 fours and eight sixes and the right-handed batsman scored his runs at a strike rate of 210.34. Chasing 226, CSK had the worst possible start as Faf du Plessis was dismissed in the second ball of the very first over.