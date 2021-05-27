Cancel
Rating agency predicts full Illinois job recovery 18 months away

Greater Milwaukee Today
 18 days ago

NEW YORK - A credit rating agency is forecasting a full job recovery for Illinois and the rest of the country won’t happen until the end of 2022. Fitch Ratings says the job market was hit hard by the pandemic, and despite recent monthly gains, the recovery in employment has lagged output.

www.gmtoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
