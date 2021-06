The stock price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) has seen an 8.1% drop over the last five trading days, after the company announced that it will discontinue the clinical trials for VX-864, an experimental treatment for the rare genetic disorder alpha-1 antitrypsin. Note that earlier in October 2020, the company discontinued VX-814, another drug that was being investigated for a potential treatment for AATD. The development around VX-814 caused a large 20% hit to the stock in a single trading session, while the VX-864 news led to an 11% fall in VRTX stock in Friday’s trading session. Although the peak sales for VX-864 were pegged around $1.0 billion, the chances of it being effective were on the lower side, after the setback with VX-814. As such, we believe that VRTX stock did not warrant an 11% drop following this development, and it remains undervalued in our view.