New group forms to support veterans

Frank P. Wilfley, Jr., 101, died on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico. He was born April 10, 1920, the son of Frank P. Wilfley, Sr., and Willie V. Beagles Wilfley, the fifth generation of Wilfleys in Audrain County. He attended the local schools and a brief time at Central Missouri State. Following Pearl Harbor, he entered the Army of the United States at Jefferson Barracks, and was assigned for basic training at Fort Riley Cavalry Remount Station, Kansas. He was assigned to Headquarters Detachment 1st Cavalry Division, El Paso, Texas; Headquarters Third Army, G4 Section, San Antonio, Texas; and upon activation, Headquarters Sixth Army, G4 Section, serving through four campaigns from Australia and the Philippines. With the surrender of Japan, he received his discharge on Oct. 29, 1945.