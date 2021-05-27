Cancel
Mexico, MO

New group forms to support veterans

Mexico Ledger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat Caldwell chuckles at the state of things. “I’m the treasurer, but we don’t have any money,” she pointed out. Caldwell is an officer with the newly formed nonprofit Family and Friends Veterans Support Organization. The group held their first meeting last Tuesday, a gathering of six or seven board members and a dozen veterans.

mexicoledger.com
Related
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

Former Mexico teacher Phyllis Murta honored by Lincoln University

During the School of Education at Lincoln University’s 150th Anniversary Virtual Celebration on April 17, Phyllis Murta was acknowledged as an Educator of the Decade award recipient. The awards were designed to recognize alumni from various decades for their contributions to the field of education. Murta graduated from Lincoln with...
Missouri Statewsiu.org

Missouri Group Offers Mental Health First Aid Training

May is mental health awareness month. One area non-profit is working to help educate communities on how to recognize and help people suffering a mental health crisis. Lutheran Family and Children Services of Missouri has launched a mental health first aid program to help address a dramatic rise in requests for service during the past year.
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

10 questions with...Jim Stubblefield

Celebrities seek out Jim Stubblefield’s custom furniture. People of all types sort through his shop, Coal Street Antiques looking to add to their collections. And Stubblefield travels the country, constantly restocking his own hoard. It’s something he has been doing for 64 years, since he was 13 and his grandmother owned an antique shop.
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

Frank P. Wilfley, Jr.,

Frank P. Wilfley, Jr., 101, died on Monday, May 10, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico. He was born April 10, 1920, the son of Frank P. Wilfley, Sr., and Willie V. Beagles Wilfley, the fifth generation of Wilfleys in Audrain County. He attended the local schools and a brief time at Central Missouri State. Following Pearl Harbor, he entered the Army of the United States at Jefferson Barracks, and was assigned for basic training at Fort Riley Cavalry Remount Station, Kansas. He was assigned to Headquarters Detachment 1st Cavalry Division, El Paso, Texas; Headquarters Third Army, G4 Section, San Antonio, Texas; and upon activation, Headquarters Sixth Army, G4 Section, serving through four campaigns from Australia and the Philippines. With the surrender of Japan, he received his discharge on Oct. 29, 1945.
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

Opening day nears for new Mexico pool

The new Fairgrounds Aquatic Center remains on track for a May 29 opening. Last week a new asphalt parking lot and a concrete apron were laid down. Patio furnishings were on order with delivery expected well before opening day. And a fill test will be held this week to check pool equipment and water systems.
Vandalia, MOvandalialeader.com

Ray’s ruck honors Audrain soldiers ambushed by Nazis 77 years ago

Read the complete story about the Vandalia native killed in the line of duty alongside 201 Missourians in precursor to D-Day:. In the early morning hours of April 28, 1944, an elite unit of the Nazi navy snuck past British warships and patrols in the English Channel and launched an unplanned torpedo attack on a small convoy of ships that the Germans had come upon by chance.
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

Yager voted in as Mexico school board president

Todd Yager was named president of the Mexico Board of Education at the April meeting after a vote on the reelection of Dustin Pascoe to the role deadlocked. Pascoe has served as the school board president for several years and has been a member of the board since 2011. His nomination was put to an initial vote, but failed to gain a majority at 3-3 with Yager abstaining.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local health departments prepared for National Guard scale back

COLUMBIA, MO (KMIZ) Local health departments feel prepared for the scale back of the National Guard from vaccination events. Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced Missouri National Guard members would begin scaling back in coronavirus vaccine support as the demand for vaccines has hit a sharp decline. Mass vaccination clinics are not expected to be scheduled as the vaccine demand has decreased.
Missouri StateMexico Ledger

The Mexico Ledger

Governor Mike Parson recently announced that the state of Missouri has expanded its COVID-19 dashboards. The new dashboards, now located on the Show Me Strong website, provide Missourians with multiple charts, maps, and measures about COVID-19 and its impact in the state. “We are committed to giving Missourians the most...
Missouri StateMexico Ledger

Leader of the Month: Grant Norfleet

Parent’s Names: Kent and Allison Norfleet. High School Activities: Missouri FFA Association State Officer, Missouri Area IV FFA Association President,. Mexico FFA Chapter President, Speech and Debate Team Captain, Student Council Student Body Treasurer, National Honor Society Vice President, Jellybean Speech Festival, Audrain County 4-H, Audrain County Youth Fair Board.