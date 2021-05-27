Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP offers $928B on infrastructure, funded with COVID aid

By LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvvcF_0aDKwxL700

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican senators outlined a $928 billion infrastructure proposal Thursday that would tap unused coronavirus aid, a counteroffer to President Joe Biden's more sweeping plan as the two sides struggle to negotiate a bipartisan compromise and remain far apart on how to pay for the massive spending.

The Republican offer would increase spending by $91 billion on roads and bridges, $48 billion on water resources and $25 billion on airports, according to a one-page summary released by the GOP negotiators. It also would provide for one-time increases in broadband investments, at $65 billion, and $22 billion on rail.

Republicans have rejected Biden’s proposed corporate tax increase to pay for new investments, and instead want to shift unspent COVID-19 relief dollars to help cover the costs.

“It's a serious effort to try to reach a bipartisan agreement,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the lead GOP negotiator.

The Republican senators said their offer delivers on “core infrastructure investments” that Biden has focused on as areas of potential bipartisan agreement. But their overall approach, up from an initial $568 billion bid, received a cool response by Democrats and the White House.

With about $250 billion in new spending, the GOP plan falls short of the more ambitious proposal outlined in the president’s American Jobs Plan. In earlier negotiations. Biden reduced his $2.3 trillion opening bid to $1.7 trillion.

Biden, in an economic address later Thursday in Cleveland, planned to present “head-on" the choice before Congress and the country, according to a White House official, and will frame the argument as whether Americans want to keep giving breaks to corporations or invest in modernizing infrastructure. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss Biden's remarks before the president's speech and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Investing in infrastructure is a top legislative priority for Biden. Talks are at a crossroads before a Memorial Day deadline to make progress toward a bipartisan deal. The White House is assessing whether the president can strike the contours of an agreement with Republicans or whether he will try to go it alone with Democrats if no progress is made in the coming days.

Core differences remain over the definition of infrastructure: Republicans stick to traditional investments in roads, bridges, ports and water drinking systems, while Biden takes a more expansive view.

Under Biden's initial proposal, there is more than $300 billion for substantial upgrades to public schools, Veterans Administration hospitals and affordable housing, along with $25 billion for new and renovated child care centers.

Biden’s proposal would spend heavily on efforts to confront climate change, with $174 billion to spur the electric vehicle market, in part by developing charging stations, and $50 billion so communities can better deal with floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters.

One area of agreement is on boosting broadband, but the sides are apart on details. Republicans raised their initial offer to $65 billion in an earlier exchange; Biden is seeking $100 billion.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said the Republicans' proposal reflects what “what people at home in Wyoming think of is infrastructure, roads with potholes.”

The White House, still expressing public hopes for bipartisanship, welcomed the GOP offer. But it was greeted with some initial coolness inside the West Wing.

Aides have for days signaled that using COVID-19 relief money was a nonstarter, noting that much of that money has been allocated and suggesting that the rest should be held in reserve for future virus-related costs.

There was also skepticism about how the Republicans claimed Biden has signaled agreement to a $1.2 trillion deal in a recent meeting — a claim the White House disputed.

At $928 billion over eight years, the new GOP offer features $257 billion in new money, more than the $225 billion the White House had said was in the initial Republican proposal. But still far less than the White House had hoped.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said there is $700 billion in unspent COVID-19 aid from the American Rescue Plan, which was the administration's $1.9 trillion response to the coronavirus crisis earlier this year.

Toomey said some of that money could fill the gap between the amount of revenue normally collected from transportation taxes and fees, and the new spending the GOP senators are proposing.

But he said the Republican negotiators have made it “very, very clear on every single time we’ve had a discussion is that we’re not raising taxes.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
37K+
Followers
47K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Affordable Housing#Corporate Tax#Tax Administration#Public Spending#Taxes#Gop#Ap#Republicans#Democrats#The White House#American Jobs Plan#Americans#The American Rescue Plan#Associated Press#Unspent Covid 19 Aid#Broadband Investments#Substantial Upgrades#Traditional Investments#Covid 19 Relief Money
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House moderates unveil $1.25T infrastructure plan

A bipartisan group of House moderates on Wednesday unveiled an eight-year, $1.25 trillion infrastructure plan designed to help break the months-long impasse over President Biden ’s top domestic legislative priority. The framework offered by the 58-member Problem Solvers Caucus calls for more than $959 billion for traditional infrastructure, including highways,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate Republicans readying new infrastructure proposal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans are expected to unveil a new infrastructure proposal as early as Tuesday as optimism grows about a possible bipartisan deal that would cover a fraction of President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who is leading the Republican infrastructure drive, told...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Frustrated local leaders urge Congress to move faster on regulating PFAS

WASHINGTON — Local officials and community leaders pushed Congress to designate toxic chemicals that are contaminating drinking water as hazardous materials, which would trigger federal cleanup standards. In addition, two Democratic senators from Michigan, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, have introduced legislation that would put additional obligations on the Pentagon to initiate cleanup at military […] The post Frustrated local leaders urge Congress to move faster on regulating PFAS appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Jayapal, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand tells Dems to give up bipartisan talks on infrastructure

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is urging Democrats to abandon hope of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure and instead push through an agreementl without GOP support. Jayapal, chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said in a statement: "In case it wasn’t clear already, it certainly is now: Republicans are not going to do what needs to be done for working families."
Seattle, WASeattle Times

Reopen the U.S.-Canada border

Gov. Jay Inslee wants the U.S.-Canada border to reopen soon. The two nations should grant his wish. Inslee put his request in a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He urged them to work with their Canadian counterparts “to find innovative ways to reopen the border consistent with public health guidance.”
Pennsylvania Statebctv.org

Could PA Gas Preemption Bill Derail Local Climate Action Plans?

A gas preemption bill in the state Senate would prevent Pennsylvania municipalities from adopting policies to restrict or prohibit methane gas use in new homes and buildings, in favor of using electricity. Critics of the measure say it could especially hurt areas like Bethlehem, which has its own climate plan...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Biden’s Plan B could be a bust

If a bipartisan group of lawmakers fails to strike a deal on the infrastructure proposal it's negotiating with the White House, ramming through a package using the partisan reconciliation process isn't a guaranteed solution. Why it matters: Getting 51 Democratic votes would be a long, uphill battle. And moderates within...
High SchoolPosted by
Daily Mail

School board member encourages high schoolers to remember 'jihad' as they 'enter a world of white supremacy and capitalism' during graduation speech

A school board member called on graduating high school students to remember 'jihad' at their commencement as she warned they were entering a world of, 'racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy.'. Abrar Omeish, the sole Muslim member on the Fairfax County School Board, in Virginia, addressed...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Sen. Stabenow on ‘Make it in America’ bill: “I want to make sure we are exporting our products and not our jobs”

This week the Senate passed Senator Debbie Stabenow's 'Make It In America Act' as part of the historic 'U.S. Innovation and Competition Act'. We need to be “taking China on directly in terms of competitiveness,” says the Senator. 15 years ago the economy was all about globalism and trade. Now there is a more protectionist push. “I want to make sure that we are exporting our products and not our jobs,” says Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.