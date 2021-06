For the second time in two weeks, Man City and Chelsea will face up against each other, but this time in the Premier League. Their last Premier League outing ended in a 3-1 victory to the Sky Blues – only thanks to an injury-time goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi did Chelsea score. Chelsea did earn revenge in the FA Cup a few weeks back via a 1-0 win with credit to Hakim Ziyech for the only goal of the match.