Wishes Galore As Ravi Shastri Celebrates His 59th Birthday

By Ankush Das
cricfit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam India head coach and former all-rounder Ravi Shastri celebrates his 59th birthday today. Wishes poured in on social media for dynamic character that Shastri is. Despite being heavily trolled, he has kept going about his business taking Indian cricket forward. Widely regarded as one of the most flamboyant cricketers...

cricfit.com
