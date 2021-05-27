South African Companies and The Global Supply Chain Crunch
Global supplier deliveries have slowed down significantly. International trade is recovering at a significant rate. According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), global trade in goods and services increased by 4% between 2020Q4 and 2021Q1 on the back of a strong export performance by East Asian economies. Global trade in goods is now back to pre-pandemic levels. However, while it feels like only yesterday that global trade had slowed down significantly amid national lockdowns related to COVID-19, supply and demand dynamics are now - once again - mismatched.za.investing.com