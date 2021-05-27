Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Make Better Cold Brew at Home with the Help of These Top Tools

By Devorah Lev-Tov
marthastewart.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop our selection of the best cold brew makers and you'll soon enjoy smooth, delicious iced coffee without ever having to leave the house. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

www.marthastewart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewed Coffee#Coffee Brewing#Coffee Makers#Iced Coffee#Morning Coffee#Coffee Grounds#Java#French#Cold Brew Maker#Amazon Com#Usb#Mason#Delicious Coffee#Regular Coffee#Jot Concentrated Coffee#Valuable Counter Space#Dishwasher#Automatic Brewers#Temperatures#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Food & DrinksRolling Stone

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The past year has highlighted the importance of being able to make a good batch of coffee from...
Drinksdoctorofcredit.com

Free Chobani Cold Brew Coffee 32oz After Rebate

I do love some cold brew coffee and I also love things that are free. Rebates I don’t love. This is a blatant attempt to farm mobile numbers. I bought two 32 oz bottles of Pure Black and Oat Milk last month when they were only $1 each and that’s probably the most I would pay in the future. This isn’t gourmet cold brew and it’s made from concentrate, so coffee snobs will probably turn their noses up at this.
Food & Drinksthekit.ca

Elevate Summer Afternoons with a Light, Spiked Cold Brew

With summer fast approaching, we’re all looking for refreshing, lighter beverage options as we spend more time outside soaking up the sun. Whether you’re at a physically distanced patio hang or enjoying Sunday brunch outdoors, consider swapping your hot coffee for a refreshing cold brew over ice made with Baileys Deliciously Light! The perfect addition to your summer libations rotation, Baileys Deliciously Light boasts the same dreamy flavours found in Baileys Original Irish Cream, but is made with 40 per cent less sugar and contains 40 per cent less calories.
Food & DrinksHartford Courant

Takeya vs. Bodum cold brew coffee maker: Which is better?

When made properly, cold brew coffee is a delicious treat any time of day. The cold brewing method produces a less acidic, smoother coffee that some find easier on their stomach. Even though many people think “cold brew” means “iced,” coffee brewed with cold water can be heated and enjoyed just like traditionally brewed java.
Grocery & Supermaketspectator.us

Bourbon biscuits are better home-made

I am a big fan of a tea break. I don’t mean afternoon tea or high tea (although I’m never going to say no to a finger sandwich or a tiny cake), and I don’t mean a mug of tea at my desk or standing up in the kitchen while I do something else. I believe passionately in the restorative powers of just sitting down for 15 minutes with a mug of something hot and a plate of biscuits.
Food & Drinkscookeatpaleo.com

How To Make Cold Brew Iced Tea

Here's how to cold brew tea for a perfect glass of iced tea with lemon and mint on a hot summer day. It's so easy and so refreshing!. You may have heard of using the heat of the sun to make sun tea. But did you know you could make iced tea in your refrigerator? There's actually no need for heat, the tea steeps while it sits in the fridge.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Tyla

People Are Making Nutella Cold Brew Coffee

People are making Nutella cold brew coffee on TikTok - and it's got heatwave refreshment written all over it. Posted by @caffeinication on TikTok, the delicious concoction is packed with rich Nutella, milk, ice and cream, and we can't wait to make these every single day. You can watch a...
DrinksPosted by
Popular Science

Caffeine lovers rejoice! Here are the best cold brew coffee makers to jumpstart your morning

If you love the taste of cold brew coffee but have a hard time swallowing the cost of a daily cup, it might be time to introduce a cold brew system into your kitchen. Cold brew—not to be confused with iced coffee—is made with low heat, which creates lower acidity for a smoother, sweeter taste. The best cold brew coffee makers not only treat you to this luxurious flavor in the comfort of your own home, but they are also simple to use. From a quick brew to a nitro cold brew at home, we’ve rounded up the best cold brew coffee maker models so you can play barista without the hassle of waiting in line behind any cranky customers.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Gadget Flow

KINTO BOTTLIT Canister food and drink container boasts heat-resistant clear glass

Store dried fruits, coffee beans, granola, and more in the KINTO BOTTLIT Canister food and drink container. This beautiful canister features heat-resistant glass and a lovely bottle shape. In fact, it’s this shape that allows your contents to tip out of the bottle easily. Meanwhile, the clear glass displays the color of your ingredients, and this adds an accent hue to your table or pantry. What’s more, the cork lid adds a natural vibe to any room in your house. Moreover, these kitchen accessories are available in 3 sizes: 5 oz., 10, oz., and 20 oz. That way, you’ll have just the right capacity depending on what you want to store inside. Your breakfast spreads and spice cabinets are about to become much more stylish and functional with these gorgeous canisters.
Food & DrinksHuffingtonPost

What’s The Difference Between Iced Coffee And Cold-Brew Coffee?

Summer is (basically) here, which means that it’s iced coffee season. Head to your local coffee shop and you’ll probably find options for iced coffee and cold brew. And if it’s a fancy coffee shop, you’re likely to see even more options, such as pour-overs (aka Japanese style) and iced Americanos. If you’re wondering what the differences are between these drinks, you’ve come to the right place.
Food & Drinksphoenixmag.com

Cold Brew Recipe from Press Coffee

Now that the dog days of summer are here (apology to all the dogs), it’s time to crack out the cool, refreshing drinks. Top of the list: Cold brew coffee. Andrew Robinson of Press Coffee has shared a recipe with us and a couple of tips on how to make the best cold brew.
Electronicsgearhungry.com

Osma Pro Promises New, Scientific Take on Cold Brew

GearHungry may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Extracting coffee flavor is a spectrum. On one end, you can force hot pressurized water through super-packed grounds to make oily, rich espresso. On the other, you can soak loose grounds overnight in cold water to make a clean, crisp cold brew. Osma’s Pro cold brew coffee maker marries the two methods to preserve the sensitive compounds that characterize each flavor.
Drinksfindlakecounty.com

A Prophecy Decades in the Making: O’Meara Bros. Brewing Company

“It was inevitable that Alex and I would end up running a brewery,” Tim O’Meara, one half of the O’Meara Bros. Brewing Company, says. A pump hums in the background, pushing a batch of Elk Mountain IPA into the fermenter. “When we were kids, we always pretended we were bartenders. We had bottles all over the place filled with concoctions we had created.” He laughs. “Mom told us, ‘Someday you’re going to run your own business together.’ Can you give me a second?” he stops, listening to his brewer’s intuition. “I need to go check on that batch.” While Tim heads off to look things over, Trudy and I sip on a flight of his beers. It turns out his mom was right. Decades after her prophecy, and nearly seven years into business together, brothers Tim and Alex are still at it, creating quality, drinkable beverages.
Drinksgoodbeerhunting.com

Cacao, Brewing, and the Price of Nostalgia — Toward a Better Future for Chocolate Beer

Shortly after that realization, Skeffington and her then husband Dan Rattigan relocated to Asheville, North Carolina, and founded French Broad Chocolates, named for the river that wends its way through this city on the eastern slope of the Blue Ridge Mountains. French Broad Chocolates is a bean-to-bar chocolate company making bars, bon bons, and other chocolate confections using ethically sourced cacao exclusively.
CarsAutoweek.com

Use These Tools to Help Free Seized Nuts and Bolts

So that 30-minute job turned into three hours, huh? Funny how one single seized bolt will do that. All it takes is some inconvenient rust or too much Loctite, and all of a sudden you're concocting new cuss words. No worries—we have you covered. Luckily, seized fasteners are a widespread...