Virat Kohli To Babar Azam To Eoin Morgan: Highest Paid International Captains

By Anshuman Roy
cricfit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland skipper Joe Root has pipped Virat Kohli to become the highest-paid skipper of the 2020-21 season. Virat, who is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world is the only Indian sportsperson who featured in the Forbes list in 2020. Kohli acquired the 66th spot with a reported earning of nearly 196 crores. The captain of Team India, Kohli is one of the players with a Grade A+ contract and draws a salary of Rs 7 crore per year. However, Root earns more than him. In this article, we look at the highest-paid international captains.

cricfit.com
Person
Temba Bavuma
Person
Joe Root
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Aaron Finch
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Tim Paine
Person
Kraigg Brathwaite
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Mahela Jayawardene
Person
Kumar Sangakkara
