Virat Kohli To Babar Azam To Eoin Morgan: Highest Paid International Captains

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja on Monday received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Pujara took to Twitter to post pictures of him along with his wife getting vaccinated and he captioned the post as: "Puja and I got our first dose of the vaccine today. Urge each one of you to try and get yours too if eligible."On Monday, India skipper Virat Kohli also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kohli also urged everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they can.