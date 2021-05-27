Virat Kohli To Babar Azam To Eoin Morgan: Highest Paid International Captains
England skipper Joe Root has pipped Virat Kohli to become the highest-paid skipper of the 2020-21 season. Virat, who is one of the highest-paid cricketers in the world is the only Indian sportsperson who featured in the Forbes list in 2020. Kohli acquired the 66th spot with a reported earning of nearly 196 crores. The captain of Team India, Kohli is one of the players with a Grade A+ contract and draws a salary of Rs 7 crore per year. However, Root earns more than him. In this article, we look at the highest-paid international captains.cricfit.com