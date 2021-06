Indian cricketer Vijay Shankar has been in and out of the national team regularly. Though the 30-year-old got several chances, he has usually been under the pump to prove his worth. But Shankar showed his calibre in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Mumbai Indians (MI) by scalping the wickets of their skipper Rohit Sharma and in-form batter Suryakumar Yadav. Shankar also smashed a fine 25-ball 28 in the same game.