Spectacular Diagnostics, “Natural Mechanics”
The Chicago-based hip-hop producer Spectacular Diagnostics has built a career on crafting spacey beats that he playfully tags “moon-bap”—an ethereal fusion of levitating synth lines, crackling drum patterns, and sci-fi spot effects. He’s also proved to be one of the savviest spotters of upcoming MC talent, banking early collaborations with the Griselda Records stable, and packing last year’s RAW UNKNOWN with an expanded guest roster headed up by billy woods, Rome Streetz, and Quelle Chris. But on Natural Mechanics, Spectacular Diagnostics has drifted into more bucolic sonic climes, narrowing down the vocal features to a lean list that includes the MCs lojii, Immi Larusso, and Jeremiah Jae and teasing blissful melodies out of smartly chopped loops to compose dreamy pastoral beatscapes.daily.bandcamp.com