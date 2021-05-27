Spectacular Diagnostics, “Natural Mechanics”

Look: 3.75 | smell: 4 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. a new hazy from these guys, i didnt know any details, but pretty much of its 10 barrel and its hoppy, its going to be good, so ordered one last night and was very pleased. this is dripping with ripe stone fruit character and tastes and smells extremely fresh. its not overly hazy, a pale orange tone in the glass with some brightness behind it and no visible sediment, but its relatively dense at the same time, short white head chilling on top leaves some rings as i drink it down. i get ripe peach and apricot, a little canned pineapple, and a lighter generic citrus layer. its slightly herbal as it warms, and seems summer, a nice change of pace and vibe considering its the middle of winter. this has a smooth but fuller body, although the higher carbonation keeps it from feeling sluggish to me, the freshness keeps it drinking lighter than it is too. some oats likely in the grain bill, but there isnt a lot of maltiness happening, its simple and clean, slight cereal character and then dry, its minimal for how full this feels and how flavorful the beer is even without much from the grain in the taste. this is sort of a benchmark hazy for me, its full of hop character but almost no bitterness, it feels right for the style, and finishes pretty clean as these go, perhaps not the most interesting one in the world, but its rock solid in terms of execution. if you like hazy ones, you will absolutely enjoy this.