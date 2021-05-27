Cancel
Spectacular Diagnostics, “Natural Mechanics”

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago-based hip-hop producer Spectacular Diagnostics has built a career on crafting spacey beats that he playfully tags “moon-bap”—an ethereal fusion of levitating synth lines, crackling drum patterns, and sci-fi spot effects. He’s also proved to be one of the savviest spotters of upcoming MC talent, banking early collaborations with the Griselda Records stable, and packing last year’s RAW UNKNOWN with an expanded guest roster headed up by billy woods, Rome Streetz, and Quelle Chris. But on Natural Mechanics, Spectacular Diagnostics has drifted into more bucolic sonic climes, narrowing down the vocal features to a lean list that includes the MCs lojii, Immi Larusso, and Jeremiah Jae and teasing blissful melodies out of smartly chopped loops to compose dreamy pastoral beatscapes.

Quelle Chris
Musicmagneticmag.com

Monolink Releases Airy New Album 'Under Darkened Skies'

Monolink has released his sophomore album Under Darkened Skies. Since breaking out with his EP in 2015 The End and then his debut album in 2018 Amniotic, he has become a key player of the world of Burner / Tulum-styled indie electronic music. Combining long, progressive and mellow beats with...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Your Old Droog Drops New Project "TIME" With MF DOOM, Elzhi, Aesop Rock, & More

Your Old Droog's has been on an impressive run over the last few years as the Brooklyn artist has dropped a plethora of incredible projects that have gotten fans excited for more. If you have heard his music then you would know that he is quite proficient with his bars and his wordplay can go toe-to-toe with some of the best. In 2021, he has every intention of keeping his momentum going, and on Friday he came through with a brand new 15-track project called TIME.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Your Old Droog Drops Surprise 'TIME' Album w/ MF DOOM, Mick Jenkins, Quelle Chris + More

Your Old Droog surprised fans with the unexpected release of TIME on Friday (June 11), which he’s labeling as his official debut album. On the heels of releasing his buzzing “Dropout Boogie” collaboration with MF DOOM earlier this week, the first song he ever recorded with the late rapper, the Brooklyn-bred rhymer then returned with a full project.
arxiv.org

Performance of the MICE diagnostic system

The MICE collaboration: M. Bogomilov, R. Tsenov, G. Vankova-Kirilova, Y. P. Song, J. Y. Tang, Z. H. Li, R. Bertoni, M. Bonesini, F. Chignoli, R. Mazza, V. Palladino, A. de Bari, D. Orestano, L. Tortora, Y. Kuno, H. Sakamoto, A. Sato, S. Ishimoto, M. Chung, C. K. Sung, F. Filthaut, M. Fedorov, D. Jokovic, D. Maletic, M. Savic, N. Jovancevic, J. Nikolov, M. Vretenar, S. Ramberger, R. Asfandiyarov, A. Blondel, F. Drielsma, Y. Karadzhov, G. Charnley, N. Collomb, K. Dumbell, A. Gallagher, A. Grant, S.Griffiths, T. Hartnett, B. Martlew, A. Moss, A. Muir, I. Mullacrane, A. Oates, P. Owens, G. Stokes, P. Warburton, C. White, D. Adams, V. Bayliss, J. Boehm, T. W. Bradshaw, C. Brown, M. Courthold, J. Govans, M. Hills, J.-B. Lagrange, C. Macwaters, A. Nichols, R. Preece, S. Ricciardi, C. Rogers, T. Stanley, J. Tarrant, M. Tucker, S.Watson, A. Wilson, R. Bayes, J. C. Nugent, F. J. P. Soler, R. Gamet, P. Cooke, V. J. Blackmore, D. Colling, A. Dobbs, P. Dornan, P. Franchini, C. Hunt, P. B. Jurj, A. Kurup, K. Long, J. Martyniak, S. Middleton, J. Pasternak, M. A. Uchida, J. H. Cobb, C. N. Booth, P. Hodgson, J. Langlands, E. Overton, V. Pec, P. J. Smith, S. Wilbur, G. T. Chatzitheodoridis, A. J. Dick, K. Ronald, C. G. Whyte, A. R. Young.
Video Gamesthewestonforum.com

This mechanical adventure in the midst of nature is available now and tonight on our stream • Nintendo Connect

Stone flys The visual style is inspired by mid-twentieth century modern design as well as nature. In the game, Annika goes to search for her father’s beloved Mech, who was stolen by a thief. She can invent and forge new capabilities for her mechanics – she has to collect the necessary raw materials in the wild. On her journey, she joins a group of untouchable pilots called the Acorn Corps, encounters hordes of hungry insects, and discovers their true potential and legacy.
MusicMetalSucks

Machine Head Release 3-Song Arrows In Words From The Sky EP

As promised, Machine Head have released Arrows in Words From the Sky, a three-song EP featuring the lineup of frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn, bassist Jared MacEachern, and drummer Navene Koperweis. “These three songs represent Machine Head better than anything I could ever try to explain. The way these songs grew and...
Musicbrooklynrail.org

Formal / Nature

Nature gives, and nature can take. So I was reminded at a Kaatsbaan outdoor performance, the first live dance show I’d seen since March of 2020, due to the pandemic. The gifts were abundant: the ubiquitous woods suddenly in full, verdant foliage; the clouds massing and dissipating above the simple platform stage; the majestic backdrop of the Catskills beyond the Hudson River. But those same clouds began to drizzle, and threaten real rain, before moving away. Dorrance Dance, Mark Morris Dance Group, and American Ballet Theater (ABT) were able to carry on—between earth and sky—in their respective genres of working with, or defying, the laws of nature.
Musicrapradar.com

Video: K Camp “Game Ain’t Free”

With a million dollars worth of gems, K Camp drops “Game Ain’t Free”, his brand new single and video. Directed by Creedlife and Spike Ree, the RARE Sound rapper woos his lady over OG Parker and G. Ry’s beat on an exotic beach. The couple take it between the sheets, swim in the clear blue waters, and horseback ride along the beach. Giddy up.
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

The Power of Nature

“And this also,” said Marlowe suddenly, “has been one of the dark places of the earth.”. Today, for the first time in fifteen months, we are loading up and taking a little trip. We are going to a small state park in the primal forests of southern Ohio. Rugged hills, deep valleys and small lakes, scattered towns and villages decorate the landscape. Roads are filled with constant twists, turns, climbs, and descents. Suddenly you find yourself in the middle of a village, reduced speeds, stop signs, it is no place to be if you’re in a hurry.
Musicearmilk.com

UK producer Martin Badder releases "Lover Boy" with Shania

UK-based producer Martin Badder drops soothing new track “ Lover Boy,” with vocals from rising singer-songwriter Shania. Intelligent song writing meets intricate instrumentals on the track which brings a chopped-up breakbeat drum pattern together with a delicate but rich chord progression. The synth-tinged offering sits snuggly between indie and electronica as Shania’s soft, melodic vocals pulls listeners into a world of comforting music that lilts with tasteful romanticism.
Photographyvocal.media

Patterns of Nature

When I started applying a mirror effect to my nature photos, I quickly became enamored with the results. Beautiful intricate patterns emerged. Many different patterns could be made from the same photo. I totally fell in love and wanted to apply this technique to all my nature photos to see what the resulting pattern would be. Over the course of a couple of weeks, I had created more than 500 unique images.
Musicrunthetrap.com

LISTEN: Marshmello Unleashes Stacked Fourth Studio Album, “Shockwave”

Dance music kingpin Marshmello is back with his fourth studio album in Shockwave. The 12-track project boasts an absolutely stacked tracklist, with features from TroyBoi, Subtronics, Eptic, and PEEKABOO just to name a few. While many of the tracks stick to the catchy future bass sound that Marshmello has capitalized on for years, he also ventures in other directions, from house to dubstep and trap. Stream the LP below via Spotify and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.
DrinksBeerAdvocate.com

Nature Calls

Look: 3.75 | smell: 4 | taste: 4 | feel: 3.75 | overall: 3.75. a new hazy from these guys, i didnt know any details, but pretty much of its 10 barrel and its hoppy, its going to be good, so ordered one last night and was very pleased. this is dripping with ripe stone fruit character and tastes and smells extremely fresh. its not overly hazy, a pale orange tone in the glass with some brightness behind it and no visible sediment, but its relatively dense at the same time, short white head chilling on top leaves some rings as i drink it down. i get ripe peach and apricot, a little canned pineapple, and a lighter generic citrus layer. its slightly herbal as it warms, and seems summer, a nice change of pace and vibe considering its the middle of winter. this has a smooth but fuller body, although the higher carbonation keeps it from feeling sluggish to me, the freshness keeps it drinking lighter than it is too. some oats likely in the grain bill, but there isnt a lot of maltiness happening, its simple and clean, slight cereal character and then dry, its minimal for how full this feels and how flavorful the beer is even without much from the grain in the taste. this is sort of a benchmark hazy for me, its full of hop character but almost no bitterness, it feels right for the style, and finishes pretty clean as these go, perhaps not the most interesting one in the world, but its rock solid in terms of execution. if you like hazy ones, you will absolutely enjoy this.
Agricultureport-magazine.com

Nature and Nurture

Award-winning chef Merlin Labron-Johnson reflects on the joy of growing his own produce. You can’t cut corners gardening. No shortcuts, no rushing. Like cooking, every single process must be respected because each dictates the end result. When you are creating a dish, you are nurturing those ingredients in much the same way you love, care and pay attention to what you’re growing. Both practices are unforgiving, and in the beginning I made plenty of mistakes – the trick is not to make them twice.
Baltimore, MDfloodmagazine.com

Angel Du$t Drops Surprise EP “Bigger House,” Shares “Love Is the Greatest” Video

Earlier this year Baltimore, Maryland’s Angel Du$t teamed up with Panda Bear and Lunice for remixes of their new single “Never Ending Game.” Both renditions were unexpected collaborations that further prove why the punk band is one to watch. Now they’ve returned with more exciting releases, including a surprise EP Bigger House, a follow-up to their 2020 EP Lil House which features two new tracks “Love Is the Greatest” (on which Angel Du$t collaborated with LA based producer/musician Shlohmo) and “All the Way Dumb.” They’ve also unveiled a Shayna The Monkey-starring music video for “Love Is the Greatest.”
Theater & DanceEDMTunes

Maceo Plex Reworks Faithless’ Iconic Track ‘Insomnia’

Maceo Plex just reworked the iconic 2015 track by Faithless, ‘Insomnia‘. This is almost perfect timing as festivals begin to make their comeback. The remix features the original track and vocals with a major electronic, techno feel. From the old school rave vibes to the new, check out two versions of the remix.