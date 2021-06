(Editor’s note: On October 1, 1976, Ronnie Long was wrongly convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for burglary and rape. Long was granted a new trial by the Fourth Circuit Court in September 2020, after serving 44 years, three months, and 17 days in prison. On December 17, 2020, Governor Roy Cooper granted Ronnie Long a full and absolute Pardon of Innocence. Long’s convictions were “not merely the result of mistake, negligence, or incompetence, or incompetence. They were the direct result of the intentional and/or reckless misconduct of members of the Concord POlice Department.