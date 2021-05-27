Blockchains and Bitcoins
We have seen a big uptick in the hype surrounding Bitcoin , driven largely by the massive return numbers reported. Recent Bloomberg research contrasted the rise in Bitcoin with market bubbles, like the tech market crash in the late nineties. But there is almost no comparison. Tech stocks rose just over 1 000% over the entire course of their bubble, and Bitcoin is already up by almost 17 000%. Returns have been strong, but does it have a role to play in wealth management?za.investing.com