Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Manja Ristić Finds Emotional Weight In Humble Field Recordings

Amadhia
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom its origins as an ethnographic practice in the ’40s and ’50s, to its popularization in the 1970s by way of Bernie Krause’s legendary soundscapes, to its continued proliferation today, the universe of “field recordings” has expanded considerably over the past century—not only in terms of construction, but sophistication. High-tech recording equipment, broad soundscapes, and exotic backdrops are the new norm. To listen to most contemporary field recordings is to experience nature’s might in maximum definition, divorced from emotion.

daily.bandcamp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Recordings#Recording Equipment#Performance Art#Sound Of Music#Sound Art#Beautiful Music#Good Music#The Association Of#French#Danish#Croatian#Kairos The Dwellers#Negligence#Emotional Weight#Improvisation#True Magic#Nature#Brain Chemistry#Emotions#Sophistication
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicearmilk.com

UK producer Martin Badder releases "Lover Boy" with Shania

UK-based producer Martin Badder drops soothing new track “ Lover Boy,” with vocals from rising singer-songwriter Shania. Intelligent song writing meets intricate instrumentals on the track which brings a chopped-up breakbeat drum pattern together with a delicate but rich chord progression. The synth-tinged offering sits snuggly between indie and electronica as Shania’s soft, melodic vocals pulls listeners into a world of comforting music that lilts with tasteful romanticism.
MusicPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

You’re the Alibi Back to Recording With Emotional New Song

We are have experienced problems with SOMEONE in our life, where things just never get any better. That's what local band You're the Alibi wrote about in their brand new single that just dropped last week called "Circles". You're the Alibi has been since 2019 & has released two singles,...
EntertainmentMusicRadar.com

5 tips for field recording excellence

1. Listening through the mic(s) It’s not just a cliché that sound recordists are pictured in films and documentaries with their cans on; it’s an essential. Whenever possible, record with headphones on or earbuds in so that you can hear what the recorder is capturing. This will alert you to the most troublesome of sounds: wind.
MusicA.V. Club

Surprise! Morrissey can’t find a label for his new record

After a decade of straight-up annoying the crap out of everyone with an assortment of racist comments and getting cuddly with extremist groups, Morrissey is without a record label. Yup, the guy who you were obsessed with in high school because he was good at irony is, ironically enough, having a hard time finding people to get obsessed with his new record, Bonfire Of Teenagers.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Voice Memos, Authentic Emotions, Jimi Hendrix And More: How Rostam Makes A Record

Sometimes, it’s hard for singer, songwriter, producer and former member of Vampire Weekend, Rostam Batmanglij, to think about the magnitude of the reach his music has had. “I find it overwhelming at times, and other times, very gratifying,” he noted. When Batmanglij speaks, it’s slow and calculated, almost as if...
MusicStereogum

Vocal Studies + Uprock Narratives

It’s largely lost to early-internet obscurity, but there was a time when people got very agitated about the concept of “glitch-hop.” To hear a young post-Y2K Scott Herren explain it, the idea of fusing experimental IDM sounds with sample-based hip-hop technique was a disservice to both genres — at least according to the proto-Twitter beefs that arose on old-school message boards. Both electronic music and underground hip-hop were fan-argument minefields for Napster-embattled, Puffy-averse turn of the millennium music geeks, but letting those two worlds intermingle today thankfully seems like more of a fait accompli than an excuse to gatekeep from both ends. And after taking his share of shots, Herren has since come out the other end of that argument looking more like the decades-defining visionary he is than the interloper he was seen as. The proof is right there in Vocal Studies + Uprock Narratives, his 2001 debut album as Prefuse 73, released 20 years ago today.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Another Funk and Soul Revival Is Upon Us - And This Time It's on Vinyl

In the late ’90s, there was a small but impressive movement that saw a handful of new artists come together in hopes of of reviving and paying tribute to the funk and soul music that was popular in the ’60s and ’70s. Bands like the Greyboy AllStars, Sugarman 3 and the Dap Kings (who were fronted by the late, great Sharon Jones) made records that stayed true to the songwriting style and analog recording techniques that were employed decades earlier.
Musicedm.com

VRDGO Drop Blistering Electro House Bomb "Light It Up"

The brotherly love is strong with the VRDGO duo, two electronic music producers and brothers making waves in the scene with their blistering sound. Their latest, the aptly-titled banger "Light It Up," is out now and ready to dominate dancefloors. The roaring new track arrived by way of the Ignition...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Don Cherry’s Works Profiled

Cherry came up in the jazz world playing trumpet in Ornette Coleman’s world-changing quartet, with bassist Charlie Haden and drummer Edward Blackwell. That period, spanning out a series of albums that include Something Else!!!, The Shape of Jazz to Come, Free Jazz: A Collective Improvisation, and Science Fiction (with later, coda-like appearances), was sufficient to make Cherry a major figure in jazz history. His solo career began with the continued free jazz explorations of The Avant-Garde on Atlantic Records with John Coltrane, a series of albums on Blue Note, and the wonderful Mu duet records with Blackwell. Eventually, Cherry would move out of free jazz—and past the boundaries of jazz altogether—into a social “world” music rooted in ancient folk traditions from around the globe, which would become his unique, and arguably most important, legacy. It certainly is the one that made him indelible.
Musicwssbradio.org

Tom Huizenga

Tania León Wins Music Pulitzer For 'Stride,' Celebrating Women's Resilience. Remembering Christa Ludwig, The Master Singer Of Opera And Song. Classical music fans are mourning the loss of Christa Ludwig, the beloved German mezzo-soprano celebrated both for her versatility and the warmth of her voice. She died at her home in Austria on April 24 at age 93.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Your Old Droog Drops New Project "TIME" With MF DOOM, Elzhi, Aesop Rock, & More

Your Old Droog's has been on an impressive run over the last few years as the Brooklyn artist has dropped a plethora of incredible projects that have gotten fans excited for more. If you have heard his music then you would know that he is quite proficient with his bars and his wordplay can go toe-to-toe with some of the best. In 2021, he has every intention of keeping his momentum going, and on Friday he came through with a brand new 15-track project called TIME.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Your Old Droog Drops Surprise 'TIME' Album w/ MF DOOM, Mick Jenkins, Quelle Chris + More

Your Old Droog surprised fans with the unexpected release of TIME on Friday (June 11), which he’s labeling as his official debut album. On the heels of releasing his buzzing “Dropout Boogie” collaboration with MF DOOM earlier this week, the first song he ever recorded with the late rapper, the Brooklyn-bred rhymer then returned with a full project.
Musicava360.com

The Untold Truth Of The Velvet Underground

The Velvet Underground is one of the most influential bands in the history of pop music. And their legacy is especially impressive considering all of their albums were panned by critics and ignored by fans. There's a saying that even though they didn't sell well initially, every person who bought one of their albums ended up forming a band.
Musicava360.com

Andrew von Oeyen plays J.S. Bach: Overture in the French Style, BWV 831: VI. Bourée 1 and 2

Two musical giants, Bach and Beethoven, come together in Andrew von Oeyen's album of works written or arranged for solo piano. Discover here: https://w.lnk.to/bbeLY. "I was drawn back to Bach because his music expressed – perhaps more than any other composer – the clearest sense of order in a chaotic world. ... As with Bach, Beethoven’s goal-oriented approach and universal vision, devoid of extraneous content, appealed especially at this urgent time." – Andrew von Oeyen.
Musicjuno.co.uk

The best new albums this week

Loraine James – Reflection (Hyperdub) Loraine James has topped up the diamond-studded receptacle that is her LP discography. This time around – this being her third album, the follow up to 2019’s ‘For You And I’ – her touch has become fittingly Midas-like, furthering her heirage to electronic music royalty and turning her sound to regal, liquid gold.
MusicSpin

SPIN Sets Presents: ASW

ASW is a radiant and unique symbol for resilience and redemption. He’s undefinable and in constant evolution, never losing sight of his purpose. Surfing the tides of the unknown with grace and optimism, he is here to reflect the teachings of his journey through darkness into enlightenment, unto his music. The Seattle based producer/songwriter has emerged from the deep roots of his identity into the electronic sphere once again – only this time, as a solo artist ready to unveil a story that’s finally ready to be told. ASW stopped by SPIN to chat about his passion project/upcoming EP, Dahlia, some of his greatest influences, his mission towards finding inner peace, being a mental health advocate, spreading love, and much more. Be sure to check out his newly released single, “Roots” here.