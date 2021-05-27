U.S. Unemployment Insurance Claims Fall to Fresh Pandemic Low

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be relaxed and lifted, the labor market is showing gradual signs of improvement. Weekly unemployment claims nationally and in Missouri once again hit their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic last week. Nationally, the figure dropped to 440,000. In Missouri, initial claims fell below 6,500. The new numbers follow decisions in recent weeks by many states to cut federal pandemic unemployment benefits starting in June. Also emerging from the pandemic is a new look for Panera. The Sunset Hills-based restaurant chain has unveiled plans to revamp its bakery-cafes. The new design will focus more heavily on digital ordering, and it will emphasize drive-thru service and to-go options. St. Louis developers also look to be in for a change, as new Mayor Tishaura Jones turns a critical eye to development subsidies. A meeting over the mixed-use City Foundry development was pushed back amid ongoing negotiations. Jones previously vetoed property tax abatements on two other properties in the city’s central corridor, saying the incentives were too generous and that the developers should come back and renegotiate the deals.