U.S. Unemployment Insurance Claims Fall to Fresh Pandemic Low

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell for a fourth consecutive week as more Americans get vaccinated and businesses reopen to eager customers. Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 38,000 to 406,000 in the week ended May 22, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 425,000 applications.

za.investing.com
