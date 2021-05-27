Cancel
California State

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Appointments

STL.News
STL.News
 17 days ago
SACRAMENTO, CA (STL.News) Governor Gavin Newsom announced the following appointments:. Somjita Mitra, 42, of Orange, has been appointed Chief Economist at the California Department of Finance, where she has served as Chief of Economic Research since 2019. Mitra was Director of the Institute for Applied Economics at the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation from 2017 to 2019 and was an Economist there from 2013 to 2017. Mitra was Senior Economist at the Recon Research Corporation from 2008 to 2012. She was Project Director at Horizon Consumer Science from 2007 to 2008. Mitra earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in economics and a Master of Arts degree in politics, economics and business from Claremont Graduate University. She is a member of the Council for Community and Economic Research and National Association for Business Economics. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,304. Mitra is a Democrat.

STL.News

STL.News

