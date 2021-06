Figuring out the point guard situation is something that is at the top of the list in all likelihood for the Chicago Bulls front office this summer. Executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley don’t really have one simple solution to this problem either. It sounds nice for the Bulls to just be able to simply sign the New Orleans Pelicans 6-foot-6 point guard Lonzo Ball in restricted free agency this offseason. But it likely won’t be that easy.