NWS: Rain Could Alleviate Dry Conditions This Weekend
Daytona Beach, FL - If Florida could use anything right now, it would probably be a sprinkle or two of rain. Especially with over 60 wildfires currently active in the state. Thankfully, most of those fires are already contained. But dry conditions unfortunately make it easier for fires to start, especially when the relative humiditiy is low. Recent reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne say relative humidity levels will fall Thursday afternoon (May 27) before picking up again throughout Friday (May 28) and the upcoming weekend.newsdaytonabeach.com