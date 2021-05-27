Cancel
Stocks open mostly higher on Wall Street, except for tech

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street, with the exception of the technology sector, which gave back some of its recent gains. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going Thursday. Banks and industrial companies were among the biggest winners. Gains for Goldman Sachs and Boeing helped push the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.8%, while weakness in Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq slightly lower. Best Buy jumped almost 4% after reporting a strong quarter. European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets ended mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%.

