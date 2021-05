Cryptocurrency has been a hot topic in 2021, with several digital tokens surging to new all-time highs. Bitcoin started the year at around $27,000 and has been skyrocketing ever since. By mid-April, Bitcoin topped $64,000 for a single coin. It wasn’t just retail investors driving up demand for cryptocurrencies. Institutions were more involved than ever, including several well-known companies. PayPal started supporting crypto purchases and allowed users to turn their digital coins into fiat. Tesla added bitcoin to its balance and started accepting bitcoin payments for its electric cars. Elon Musk promoted a meme coin called dogecoin before abruptly announcing that Tesla was suspending bitcoin payments for environmental reasons. Bitcoin sank to $30,000 last week, and it’s trading at around $40,000 at the time of this writing.