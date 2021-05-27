CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
To mitigate COVID-19 shortfall, Genesis Philanthropy Group donates $4 million to European Jewish institutions

By Cnaan Liphshiz
Cleveland Jewish News
 2021-05-27

(JTA) — The Genesis Philanthropy Group, which funds Jewish identity-building efforts for Russian-speaking and other Jews around the world, has allocated over $4 million to help Jewish organizations in Europe with financial problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money will be divided among such institutions as the Gan...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Birmingham Star

GiveIndia launches institutional giving practice after spike in industry philanthropy during COVID-19

Bangalore, Karnataka, [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The vital role played by organisations during COVID-19 has prompted GiveIndia, the country's most trusted giving platform, to harness the power of collective philanthropy and launch its Institutional Giving practice. The Bengaluru-based non-profit, which catalyzed Rs. 1,000 crore through CSR and employee giving from...
whbl.com

Poland donates million COVID-19 shots to Iran

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland is donating a million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to Iran, the Polish embassy in Tehran said on Thursday, the latest foreign delivery to be made from emerging Europe’s largest economy after a slowdown in its vaccination programme. Poland, with a population of around 38 million, had fully...
Cleveland Jewish News

Medieval Jewish prayerbook sold for $8.3 million, a near-record for Judaica

(JTA) — An 800-year-old Jewish prayerbook from Germany, offered for sale by a French Jewish organization to shore up its finances, sold at auction on Tuesday for $8.3 million. Known as the Luzzatto High Holiday Mahzor, the prayerbook easily beat the $4-6 million pre-sale estimate by Sotheby’s New York auction...
Cyclingnews

Australian riders set for European winter as COVID-19 restrictions hit home

Australian riders based in Europe face the difficult decision over whether to return home to a southern hemisphere summer or base themselves in Europe over the off-season, with legitimate concerns over COVID-19 travel restrictions, cancelled races, quarantine, and costs. Riders typically head back during the European winter and combine training...
kfgo.com

U.S. donates 3.6 million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to Nigeria -state TV

ABUJA (Reuters) – The U.S. government has donated 3.6 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria, a local television station said, adding that the shipment arrived in the country’s capital Abuja on Thursday. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
The Independent

Amnesty seeks COVID-19 inquiry into Italian nursing homes

Amnesty International is calling for an independent parliamentary inquiry into COVID-19 deaths in Italian nursing homes and reports of retaliation against nursing home staff who spoke out about unsafe conditions there. Amnesty based its findings on interviews with 34 health care workers, as well as union leaders and lawyers. A third of the workers “raised concerns about a climate of fear and retaliation in their workplace,” Amnesty said in a statement Friday. Italy’s nursing homes, like those elsewhere in Europe, the U.S. and beyond, saw a major share of COVID-19 deaths, and prosecutors in dozens of jurisdictions have opened...
kfgo.com

France donates COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria under COVAX scheme

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria has received 501,600 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine from the French government through the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility, a senior health official said on Thursday. Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the country also received 434,400 doses of Johnson and Johnson...
Nature.com

Mitigating COVID-19 on a small-world network

Continuous deterministic models have been widely used to guide non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The validity of continuous deterministic models is questionable because they fail to incorporate two important characteristics of human society: high clustering and low degree of separation. A small-world network model is used to study the spread of COVID-19, thus providing more reliable information to provide guidance to mitigate it. Optimal timing of lockdown and reopening society is investigated so that intervention measures to combat COVID-19 can work more efficiently. Several important findings are listed as follows: travel restrictions should be implemented as soon as possible; if 'flattening the curve' is the purpose of the interventions, measures to reduce community transmission need not be very strict so that the lockdown can be sustainable; the fraction of the population that is susceptible, rather than the levels of daily new cases and deaths, is a better criterion to decide when to reopen society; and society can be safely reopened when the susceptible population is still as high as 70%, given that the basic reproduction number is 2.5. Results from small-world network models can be significantly different than those from continuous deterministic models, and the differences are mainly due to a major shortfall intrinsically embedded in the continuous deterministic models. As such, small-world network models provide meaningful improvements over continuous deterministic models and therefore should be used in the mathematical modeling of infection spread to guide the present COVID-19 interventions. For future epidemics, the present framework of mathematical modeling can be a better alternative to continuous deterministic models.
Cleveland Jewish News

Ancient Jewish prayer book sells for record-breaking $8.3 million

A medieval Jewish prayer book sold for $8.3 million at the Sotheby’s auction house on Tuesday, fetching the highest price ever paid for a Hebrew manuscript. Known as the Luzzatto High Holiday Mahzor, the rare book is named after its former owner, a 19th-century scholar, theologian, poet and book collector by the name of Samuel David Luzzatto. It originated in Germany’s Bavaria region in the late 13th or early 14th century. Over the years, the prayer book traveled to Italy and France.
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Hospitalized Amid Rising Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations" before being released on Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed. This hospital stay comes on the heels of her trip to Northern Ireland being canceled earlier in the week due to concern from her doctors. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," Buckingham Palace said in a statement reported by The Sun.
AFP

Trial over killing of HIV activist begins in Greece

Three years after a prominent Greek-American HIV activist was beaten to death in Athens, six people will appear in court on Wednesday in what Greece's LGBTQ community sees as an important trial for gay rights in the country. The six defendants -- including four police officers -- face up to 10 years in prison for the violent death of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in a rundown part of central Athens. The long-awaited trial had barely started in October 2020 when it was interrupted by procedural issues related to anti-coronavirus measures. Kostopoulos, known by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of LGBTQ and other HIV-positive people.
AFP

Prosecutors appeal after 'Hotel Rwanda' hero jailed

Rwandan prosecutors said Wednesday they have filed an appeal against a court ruling that sentenced "Hotel Rwanda" hero Paul Rusesabagina to 25 years in prison on terrorism charges. The National Public Prosecution Authority is appealing the judgements against Rusesabagina, a staunch critic of President Paul Kagame, and 20 co-defendants, spokesman Faustin Nkusi told AFP. Rusesabagina, 67, and his fellow accused were convicted and sentenced on September 20 after a trial that rights groups and his supporters had branded a sham. It was not clear whether prosecutors were appealing the sentence itself or the wider ruling.
newschain

Jared Leto ‘teargassed’ in Italy during Covid pass protest

Jared Letto has revealed he was teargassed after getting inadvertently caught up in an anti-Covid pass protest in Rome. The Oscar-winning actor, 49 - who will next be seen on screen in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci - is reportedly in the Italian capital with his band 30 Seconds To Mars.
Nature.com

Climate mitigation scenarios with persistent COVID-19-related energy demand changes

The COVID-19 pandemic caused radical temporary breaks with past energy use trends. How post-pandemic recovery will impact the longer-term energy transition is unclear. Here we present a set of global COVID-19 shock-and-recovery scenarios that systematically explore the effect of demand changes persisting. Our pathways project final energy demand reductions of 1"“36 EJ"‰yrâˆ’1 by 2025 and cumulative CO2 emission reductions of 14"“45 GtCO2 by 2030. Uncertainty ranges depend on the depth and duration of the economic downturn and demand-side changes. Recovering from the pandemic with energy-efficient practices embedded in new patterns of travel, work, consumption and production reduces climate mitigation challenges. A low energy demand recovery reduces carbon prices for a 1.5"‰Â°C-consistent pathway by 19%, lowers energy supply investments until 2030 by US$1.8 trillion and softens the pressure to rapidly upscale renewable energy technologies.
