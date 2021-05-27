Cancel
Glue, 3D printer creates tiny implants for tissue engineering

By Elizabeth Engler Modic
todaysmedicaldevelopments.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have flipped traditional 3D printing to create some of the most intricate biomedical structures yet, advancing the development of new technologies for regrowing bones and tissue. The emerging field of tissue engineering aims to harness the human body's natural ability to heal itself, to rebuild bone and muscle lost...

www.todaysmedicaldevelopments.com
