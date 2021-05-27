After 90 years, you can no longer walk through the kitchen to get to this legendary bar

Syracuse, N.Y. — This is a story about a door. Well, it’s a story about a door at a bar. And not just any door at just any bar. For the past 90 years, most customers moseying into Swallow’s tavern at 1914 South Ave. would enter through a back door behind the parking lot. They’d walk 14 steps through the 40-inch-wide kitchen to the bar to grab one of the coldest beers in Syracuse and some of the best chicken wings in all of New York.