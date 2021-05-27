Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

After 90 years, you can no longer walk through the kitchen to get to this legendary bar

By Charlie Miller
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — This is a story about a door. Well, it’s a story about a door at a bar. And not just any door at just any bar. For the past 90 years, most customers moseying into Swallow’s tavern at 1914 South Ave. would enter through a back door behind the parking lot. They’d walk 14 steps through the 40-inch-wide kitchen to the bar to grab one of the coldest beers in Syracuse and some of the best chicken wings in all of New York.

www.syracuse.com
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
32K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Restaurants
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Food & Drinks
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Syracuse, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Tickets#Parking Meters#Food Drink#Street Food#Fun Home#The Long Way Home#Chicken Wings#Street Parking#Rich Gardner#Syracuse City Court#Swallow#Cny Food#Chevy Impala#Kitchen#Patrons#Regulars#Coasters#South Avenue#Ugh#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Clay, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Sunshine Horses, rescuing horses and sometimes people (photo)

Clay N.Y. — Sunshine Horses a not for profit corporation, adoption agency and rescue facility for all horses in need, held an open house in Clay N.Y. Sunday June 13, 2021. The organization formed 2003 is 100% volunteer and relies on donations to rescue and rehabilitate mostly standardbred horses, a breed best known for its ability in harness racing.
Public HealthPosted by
Syracuse.com

Covid in NY: Hospitalizations still dropping

Albany, N.Y. — Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York fell again Thursday to 709. That’s down 49 from they day before. A total of 181 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus, down nine, and 101 were intubated, down 12. The state confirmed 480 new Covid cases Thursday and...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Syracuse, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Parks and Recre­ation reopens senior ac­tiv­ities options

As the pandemic continues to fade, the Syracuse City Parks and Recreation Department has some great news for senior citizens beginning Monday. Several indoor activities ranging from chair aerobics to yoga are now available to seniors 55 and older at the city's two community centers. City officials are calling it...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Downtown Syracuse grocery store closes temporarily as movie continues filming

A grocery store in downtown Syracuse is closed temporarily as a new movie continues filming in the area. The Syracuse Cooperative Market announced on Facebook that it is closed for most of the day Monday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at its location inside the Salt City Market at 484 S. Salina St., across the street from the Marriott Syracuse Downtown (Hotel Syracuse). The full-service grocer is expected to reopen Monday from 4-9 p.m. and resume regular hours Tuesday.
Onondaga County, NYnewyorkupstate.com

Annual Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour a go with less riders and Covid-19 restrictions

The 21st Annual Cycle the Erie Canal Bike Tour is a go this summer. Registrations opened at the beginning last month and all the spots were taken within six hours.. The event is scheduled from July 11-18. Covering between 40 and 60 miles per day, cyclists will travel along the Erie Canalway Trail, which is now more than 85 percent complete and the east-west axis of the statewide 750-mile Empire State Trail.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Restaurant inspections: Blarney Stone, New China Chen have violations; 40 acceptable

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from April 25 to May 1:. Critical violations: Potentially hazardous foods not kept at or below 45 degrees during cold holding; approximately three pounds of pre-portioned sliced turkey and four pounds of pre-portioned sliced roast beef found at 47 to 51 degrees. Cooler lacks easily accessible operable thermometer (corrected - voluntarily discarded, education provided).