Over the last several weeks, Prestonsburg Police Officers have heard several complaints of alleged drug trafficking by Eddie Clay of Pikeville, residing in Prestonsburg. While conducting a saturation patrol in the area where Clay was known to be frequenting in The City of Allen, a vehicle that matched the description of one Clay had been seen in was observed. Patrolmen Darrell Preston and Jacob Chaffins conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and observed a male subject that appeared to be Clay under the wheel. Clay attempted to give the officers false information as to his identity. Clay’s information was confirmed and he was found to be impaired, driving on a license that had been suspended for two prior DUI convictions and a wanted felon. Clay was ordered from the vehicle and began to flee on foot, but was Clay was promptly apprehended and arrested by Ptl. Jake Chaffins. Clay and his passenger Billy Collins of Martin were lodged in the Floyd Co Jail on the following charges;