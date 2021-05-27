Chris Smith: Rally Against Anti-Semitism
I strongly believe that the explosion of anti-Semitism in the United States and worldwide must be exposed and rigorously combated. Two decades ago, the great Jewish human rights leader and former political prisoner in the Soviet Union Natan Sharansky testified at one of my congressional hearings on combating anti-Semitism and said “…there are two important components in this new phenomenon of anti-Semitism. One is using an anti-Israeli campaign for strengthening anti-Semitism and the other is classical anti-Semitism—the old, deep, primitive prejudices against Jews.”newjerseyglobe.com