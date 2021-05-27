Cancel
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County Activates Traffic Signal at 8th Street and Indian River Boulevard

By Cyndi
treasurecoast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian River County Activates Traffic Signal at 8th Street and Indian River Boulevard. Vero Beach, FL – The Indian River County Public Works Department activated a new traffic signal at the intersection of 8th Street and Indian River Boulevard. The County has completed $800,000 in traffic signal safety improvements which...

www.treasurecoast.com
West Melbourne, FLwestmelbourne.org

Indian River Lagoon Report Card 2021

The Marine Resources Council (MRC) is hosting a virtual, as well as in-person, release of the 3rd annual Indian River Lagoon Health Report Card on Thursday, June 3rd. Two sessions are available, 12 pm lunch session as well as a 6:30 pm dinner session. Each session will be streamed as a live webinar. Pre-registration is required to receive the zoom link.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Port Saint Lucie, FLPosted by
Port St Lucie Times

A job on your schedule? These Port St Lucie positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Port St Lucie-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Part-Time Med Tech - Atria Park of St. Joseph's - Starting at $11.00/hour; 3. Florida Part-Time Work-at-Home Customer Order Specialist; 4. Part-Time Relief Manager - Self Storage; 5. Part-Time Office Administrator - Financial Services; 6. Class A CDL Driver; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Intel Computer Sales Specialist-Weekends Only/Part-Time; 9. office/ Shipping and receiving assistant;
Indian River County, FLhometownnewstc.com

Indian River County to paint “Gifford” on water tower

GIFFORD — Following requests from members of the Gifford community, Indian River County commissioners voted unanimously on May 4 to paint the word “Gifford” on the water tower near 28th Court. The tower is currently painted with the Indian River County logo, which will remain when “Gifford” is painted on...
Indian River County, FLveronews.com

Support native plant gardens at the Indian River County Administration Complex

Support native plant gardens at the Indian River County Administration Complex at May 18th County Commission meeting. An exciting new initiative is planting model native gardens at the entrance to the Indian River County Administrative Building A to demonstrate to the public the beauty and value of native plants in our environment, a model for everyone’s public and private spaces. In discussions with Jason Brown, County administrator, and Rich Szpyrka, Director of Public Works, Rich suggested two small gardens near Building A main entrance to get the most folks to see it when entering the building. In November, in discussing this, the County Commission recommended using a professional landscape architect plan the gardens. We have selected one of the best landscape architects, Stephanie Dunn, Senior Designer, Cadence, in Ft Lauderdale who specializes in professional native urban design for businesses and governments. Ms. Dunn demonstrated her expertise as the keynote speaker at the Florida Native Plant Society State meeting and at our 2020 Transforming Landscapes for Sustainable Future conference.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

Vero considering use of Big Blue for temp boat storage

A shortage of space to store boats after a pandemic boat-buying boom has the City of Vero Beach considering an unorthodox way to repurpose an unused asset – by renting out storage space inside the Big Blue power plant building. The National Association of Marine Manufacturers reported a 13-year record...
Vero Beach, FLhometownnewstc.com

Vero Beach wants to shorten lifeguard hours

VERO BEACH — Some Vero Beach city staff want to shorten the hours of the city’s lifeguards. At issue are the extended hours of 5-7 p.m. For the past two summers, the lifeguards have worked these extra hours between Memorial Day and Labor Day. According to an April 28 memo...
Palm Bay, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

Palm Bay hosts an Indian River Lagoon check in

BREVARD COUNTY ― The Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce hosted their May luncheon recently with guest Dr. Leesa Souto of the Marine Resources Council. The luncheon served as an update to recent problems in the Indian River Lagoon's (IRL) water quality. Dr. Souto has worked for over 25 years...
Vero Beach, FLcw34.com

Vero Beach tour gives up close look at sea turtle nesting

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new tour in Vero Beach lets people get up close and personal with sea turtles to learn more about them. “In our county, we average about 8,000 sea turtle nests a year, which is a really significant number,” said Kendra Cope, the founder of Coastal Connections.
Vero Beach, FLveronews.com

In Memory: May 13

Dorothy M. Coakley, 97, of Vero Beach died May 11, 2021 at Palm Garden of Vero Beach. Dorothy was born September 4, 1923 in Eastport, Maine and was a resident of Vero Beach. She is survived by her son Joe and daughter in law, Judy Coakley also of Vero Beach.
Vero Beach, FLtreasurecoast.com

Get Ready for the Vero Beach Seafood Festival

Vero Beach, FL –Bring your appetite to the Vero Beach Seafood Festival at Riverside Park in Vero Beach, May 15th and 16th for some delicious seafood and tropical drinks. The Vero Beach Seafood Festival will showcase a wide selection of seafood vendors to choose from serving up some mouthwatering dishes including lobster, crabs, shrimp, fish, conch, and more. In addition, there will be plenty of non-seafood menu selections for the landlubbers.