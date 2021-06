Whoopi Goldberg will join Gov. Phil Murphy and several other local officials Friday at a coronavirus vaccination site not far from the actress’ West Orange home. Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver, First Lady Tammy Murphy, Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo and the Rev. Melvin Wilson are also slated to attend the “Grateful for the Shot” event in the parking lot of the ShopRite on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in East Orange. The city’s mayor, Ted Green, will also be on hand.