As a business owner, you need help to attract people, and media attention is one of the most effective methods to stand out. Although many journalists are not going to pitch stories out of the goodness of their hearts, there is still a whole lot that a journalist can do for your brand. They can write about a small business, review an item or even create a compelling story for you on their own. To get coverage for your business, you’ll need to build a list of contacts and pitch them on a story about your product.