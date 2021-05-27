Harris to announce business investments in Central America

It’s June 22, 2021. Here’s a roundup of some recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. New bill aims to support Central American Women and Children. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE) and Rob Portman (R-OH) introduced the Central American Women and Children Protection Act to address the protection and safety of women and children in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. The bipartisan legislation seeks to decrease and deter violence against women and children in the Northern Triangle and provide victims a path to the support and shelter they need. The bill would also enhance the performance and capacity of justice system officials in Central America, including police, prosecutors and courtroom personnel, to provide a coordinated and victim-centric response to crimes of violence against women and children.