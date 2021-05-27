Cancel
U.S. Politics

Harris to announce business investments in Central America

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press
Times Daily
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will announce commitments from a dozen companies and organizations to invest in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region. Support local journalism reporting on your community.

POTUSBBC

Vice-President Kamala Harris to make first trip to border

US Vice-President Kamala Harris will on Friday make her first trip to the US southern border since taking office. She has faced questions about why she has not visited the boundary since the White House assigned her in March to address the "root causes" of migration. The visit was announced...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Vice President Harris to visit U.S.-Mexico border this week

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to visit the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday, the White House said Wednesday. Senior adviser and chief spokesperson Symone Sanders for Harris said that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will join her. The trip comes several weeks after Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico...
El Paso, TXPosted by
CBS News

Kamala Harris heading to the border Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris is going to the U.S.-Mexico border with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, according to a source familiar with her upcoming trip. President Biden has tasked Harris with addressing the root causes of increased migration at the southern border, but Republicans have criticized Harris for...
ImmigrationScranton Times

Historically, U.S. Central America policy drives migration

Vice President Kamala Harris recently met with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to discuss ways to stem migration to the United States. Harris has acknowledged the complex factors causing migration, including climate change’s impact on declining agricultural production and high rates of crime and...
Congress & Courtsmanchesterinklink.com

Congressional Roundup: Central America, SVOG Grants, VA Cemeteries

It’s June 22, 2021. Here’s a roundup of some recent news from New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation. New bill aims to support Central American Women and Children. U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Todd Young (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE) and Rob Portman (R-OH) introduced the Central American Women and Children Protection Act to address the protection and safety of women and children in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala. The bipartisan legislation seeks to decrease and deter violence against women and children in the Northern Triangle and provide victims a path to the support and shelter they need. The bill would also enhance the performance and capacity of justice system officials in Central America, including police, prosecutors and courtroom personnel, to provide a coordinated and victim-centric response to crimes of violence against women and children.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Biden Border Patrol chief booted as VP Harris announces trip to border

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott on Wednesday informed colleagues that he was asked to step aside amid a surge in illegal migration along the US-Mexico border. Scott shared his decision on the same day as Vice President Kamala Harris announced her first trip to the border to view the effects of this year’s surge in migration, though it’s not immediately clear if his decision was connected to Harris’s plans.
POTUSWashington Post

Harris to Announce $1.25 Billion for Lenders in Virus Aid

The Biden administration will award $1.25 billion to hundreds of community lenders in an effort to speed the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Vice President Kamala Harris will announce on Tuesday. More than 860 community development financial institutions, which lend to small businesses and people in disadvantaged communities that...
POTUSThe Guardian

Obstacles mount in Central America as Biden seeks cooperation over corruption

Standing behind a podium next to the president of Guatemala during her first trip abroad this week, Vice-President Kamala Harris emphasized the renewed commitment of the United States to fighting corruption as part of efforts to confront the root causes driving migration from Central America. But for many, the man...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Here’s How Much Kamala Harris Is Worth

The vice president sits atop an estimated $7 million fortune, partially thanks to big earnings from Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. This article is an update from a 2019 story titled “Here’s How Much 2020 Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Is Worth.”. Kamala Harris, the first African American and first Asian American...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Kamala Harris: A ‘politically safe’ border visit

Vice President Kamala Harris is finally making her way to the troubled border between the U.S. and Mexico and the optics of this long-awaited event are not particularly good. The Republican Party has already given her a new title. “President Biden’s radical border crisis czar hasn’t even left for the...
Washington StatePosted by
TheStreet

New Partnership With Black Future Co-op Fund, UW Foster, And Bank Of America Invests In Washington Black-Led Businesses And Nonprofits

The Black Future Co-op Fund, University of Washington Foster School of Business' Consulting and Business Development Center (CBDC), and Bank of America today announced a new partnership to build generational sustainability of Black-led businesses and nonprofits across Washington state. "Black businesses and organizations have long been vital contributors to Washington...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump's upcoming border visit forced VP Harris' trip, Republicans say

Republicans in Congress credited former President Donald Trump's upcoming border visit as the reason Vice President Harris will now be traveling to the southern border nearly 100 days after she was tapped by President Biden to address the root cause of the border crisis. The White House announced on Wednesday...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'She would have never gone!': Trump claims he forced Harris to visit border

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted Vice President Kamala Harris's just-announced trip to the southern border while taking credit for it at the same time. "After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they've created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies," Trump wrote. "Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history."