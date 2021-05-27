Carsickness Were Pittsburgh’s First Post-Punks
As punk was beginning to bloom in basements across America in the late ‘70s, something decidedly different was happening in Pittsburgh. Instead of the straightforward hooks of the Ramones, venues like the Phase III Lounge and the Electric Banana were home to Devo-esque synth-punk, spoken word outbursts, and saxophone-oriented chaos from bands like The Cardboards or Hans Brinker and the Dykes. The best Pittsburgh band of this era, Carsickness, tried to bridge the gap between those two bands by connecting tunefulness with the avant-garde. As Mysteries of Pittsburgh novelist and early Carsickness fan, Michael Chabon, once noted, the sextet seemed like the first in the region to take up the mantle of post-punk. Despite the band’s output being somewhat lost to history, the compilation 1979–1982 from Get Hip Recordings captures Carsickness during their tenure as one of America’s best Northeastern punk groups.daily.bandcamp.com