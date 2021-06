Committed to making antimicrobial materials for 3D printing, Copper3D will launch a new antiviral and biocompatible SLA resin called Glaciarys AR3, ideal for surgical and dental applications. The pioneering Chilean startup has been “hacking materials” since 2018 to develop polymers and medical-grade products that eliminate a wide range of microorganisms and avoid infections. To sell them, it has established a network of more than 20 distributors worldwide and has now announced the opening of new commercial offices in the Netherlands to foster its European expansion strategy. The move aims to tap into one of its most important markets, where demand for Copper3D products is thriving.