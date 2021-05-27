Blackhawks: Kirby Dach showed his strength battling back this season

This offseason is one that is considered to be a busy and exciting one for hockey fans. The NHL draft is less than a month away, on July 23. The Seattle Kraken has officially joined the league and will be holding the expansion draft two days prior to the NHL draft on July 21. And, the salary cap is expected to remain flat for the next five seasons. This means that all NHL teams have work to do to improve their clubs while keeping all those factors in mind. The Chicago Blackhawks are no exception and have a lot of hard decisions to make. On our weekly show, “Blackhawks Banter,” our Blackhawks’ team comprised of myself, Gail Kauchak, and Greg Boysen have to tap into the mind of general manager Stan Bowman to see what moves would be the right ones for Chicago. Here is a preview of what will be discussed.