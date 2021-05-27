Blackhawks: Kirby Dach showed his strength battling back this season

Change is inevitable for the Boston Bruins. It happens every offseason, no matter how far the team goes. But this summer promises not just change, but foundational change. We got a taste of it right before the season when Zdeno Chara, the rock upon which the current Bruins’ era of success was built, was allowed to walk. When the Bruins defensemen dropped like flies in the playoffs, the knee-jerk reaction in some quarters that they should have kept the former captain was as predictable as it was off-base. Not only did the team continue to excel at Chara’s bread and butter, the penalty kill (yeah, yeah, we know what happened in the playoffs after the injuries hit), but Charlie McAvoy blossomed into a star when he came out from under Chara’s shadow.