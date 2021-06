CUMBERLAND — Peace Corps Response volunteers in Maryland and four other states were deployed with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to community vaccination centers to aiding in the U.S. effort to combat COVID-19. Volunteers began working at the end of May, focusing on urgent needs as identified by FEMA, in communities that have been traditionally underserved. All volunteers for the special deployment previously served with the agency and were selected because of specialized experience that will aid in the COVID-19 response.