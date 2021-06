Battle baseball had an underwhelming start to life at its new field on the school's campus, losing 8-4 to Mexico in its final game of the regular season. The Spartans (12-11-1), who have played home games at Atkins Park in Columbia this season, managed to get the artificial turf field ready in time for its game against the Bulldogs. Though the game was originally scheduled to be played at Mexico, it relinquished the right to host so Battle's seniors could have a home game at their new digs.