Longboat Key Cops Corner: You've been warned

Traffic: An officer was alerted via the town’s license plate recognition system of a vehicle entering town from the south with an expired registration. The officer located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who said she was unaware of the expiration. The driver was issued a written warning and advised to correct the lapse as soon as possible. Less than 15 minutes later, another vehicle was stopped under the same circumstances in the 4800 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. That driver, too, was issued a written warning.