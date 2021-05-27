Ford Motor Company Fund Announces Winners of the Third Annual Ford Gives Back Freedom Awards

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana reported the following activity in the suit brought by Steven Aaron against BWDAC, Inc, Bancroft Bag, Inc. , Blue Bird Corporation, Carlisle Industrial Brake & Friction Inc. , Eaton Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Genuine Parts Company, Monroe Spring & Brake, Inc. , Morse TEC LLC, Navistar, Inc. , Pneumo - Abex Corp. , Taylor-Seidenbach, Inc. and Thomas Built Buses, Inc. on June 3: 'Notice Of Removal With Jury Demand From Civil District Court Parish Of Orleans, Case Number 2020-06964 "c-8" (filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number Alaedc-8887117) Filed By Ford Motor Company. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Exhibit A, # 3 Exhibit B, # 4 Exhibit C, # 5 Exhibit D, # 6 Exhibit E, # 7 Exhibit F, # 8 Exhibit G, # 9 Exhibit H, # 10 Exhibit I, # 11 Exhibit J, # 12 Exhibit K, # 13 Exhibit L, # 14 Exhibit M, # 15 Exhibit N, # 16 Exhibit O, # 17 Exhibit P, # 18 Exhibit Q, # 19 Exhibit R, # 20 Exhibit S, # 21 Exhibit T, # 22 Exhibit U, # 23 Exhibit V, # 24 Exhibit W, # 25 Exhibit X)attorney Janika D. Polk Added To Party Ford Motor Company(pty:dft).(polk, Janika)'.