Black clergy seeks nomination of Jamel Semper as U.S. Attorney

Two politically influential Black ministers are pushing for the nomination of Jamel Semper as the next U.S. Attorney from New Jersey. “It is time for an African American to be nominated as the U.S. Attorney in this state,” said Rev. Ronald Slaughter, the senior pastor at the Saint James AME Church in Newark. “As a person of color, we just want our fair shot at the American dream. New Jersey has never had a black person to serve as U.S. Attorney. The time is now and there are many that are qualified to do so.”