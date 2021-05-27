Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Black clergy seeks nomination of Jamel Semper as U.S. Attorney

By David Wildstein
New Jersey Globe
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo politically influential Black ministers are pushing for the nomination of Jamel Semper as the next U.S. Attorney from New Jersey. “It is time for an African American to be nominated as the U.S. Attorney in this state,” said Rev. Ronald Slaughter, the senior pastor at the Saint James AME Church in Newark. “As a person of color, we just want our fair shot at the American dream. New Jersey has never had a black person to serve as U.S. Attorney. The time is now and there are many that are qualified to do so.”

newjerseyglobe.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Legislature#U S#New Jersey#An African American#The Bethel A M E Church#The New Jersey Globe#The White House#Hispanic#A African American
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Fifty-one people unaccounted for in Florida building collapse -officials

June 24 (Reuters) - Hundreds of fire and rescue workers scoured through tons of rubble on Thursday after a 12-story oceanfront residential building partially collapsed in southern Florida, with at least one person dead and 51 still unaccounted for, officials said. Sally Heyman, a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said officials have...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

'We have a deal': Biden announces bipartisan infrastructure agreement

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a deal on a bipartisan infrastructure package but warned he would not sign it unless it was passed "in tandem" with a separate budget reconciliation bill that invested in social infrastructure and other Democratic priorities. "For me, investment in our physical and...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House confirms it plans to evacuate 18,000 Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan

The White House has informed some lawmakers that it plans to evacuate approximately 18,000 Afghans who worked for the U.S. as translators. These Afghans will be able to leave Afghanistan to be temporarily relocated to a yet-to-be-named third country or territory for their own safety, as the Taliban begins to retake more districts during the phased withdrawal of American troops, which President Biden has said will be completed by September 11.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Britney Spears case casts harsh light on conservatorships

Britney Spears's cries for help in court have cast a critical light on conservatorships, as the public has become both more aware and more sensitive to mental health struggles. But her explosive claims Wednesday have also reignited a national conversation on freedom, dignity and how much is too much when it comes to legal intervention.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia warns Britain it will bomb ships next time

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Thursday that it would bomb British naval vessels in the Black Sea if there were any further provocative actions by the British navy off the coast of Russia-annexed Crimea. Russia summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding...