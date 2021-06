MISSOULA — The Seeley-Swan girls defended their 2019 team championship by starting the day like they finished it — with wins in both the 400 and 1,600 relays. The Blackhawks earned the win with 72 points and were sparked by victories in the discus (Klaire Kovatch) along with the 400 and 800 (Sariah Maughan). Hinsdale was second with 42 points and Fort Benton and Plentywood tied for third with 37 points. However, the difference between third through eleventh place was separated by less than 10 points.