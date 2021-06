Maybe it isn't always preferable to be the No. 1 seed, at least that appears to be the case when it comes to golf. The top seed through 72 holes of stroke play has never emerged as the NCAA national champion after match play either on the women's side or the men's side. That streak is in tact for now, as least on the women's side after eighth-seeded Arizona stunned top-ranked Stanford 3-2 in quarterfinal match play Tuesday morning at the par-72, 6,337-yard Grayhawk Golf Club.