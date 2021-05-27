The International Chapter of the iaedp™ Foundation to Participate in World Eating Disorders Action Day 2021
PEKIN, Ill. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. The International Chapter of the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) Foundation, recognized for its excellence in providing innovative education and high-level training standards to eating disorder treatment professionals, will join over 200 other organizations in over 45 countries and thousands of activists from around the world to commemorate World Eating Disorders Action Day on June 2, 2021 with presentation events accessible globally.www.timesunion.com