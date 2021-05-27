The International Chapter of the iaedp™ Foundation to Participate in World Eating Disorders Action Day 2021

June is the international month from awareness on aphasia, a multimodal cognitive disorder that affects not only the auditive comprehension, the language oral, reading and writing, but also processes such as attention, memory and concentration, among others. Thousands of people experience this pathology each year as a result of a stroke, a brain injury or a neurological condition. Although it is more common than Parkinson, the muscular dystrophy o la cerebral palsy, few know what it is, what are its causes, symptoms and treatments.