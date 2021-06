Venezuela have made a poor start to their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, but can they turn it around to make it to Qatar?. It’s been over six months since Venezuela last took to the field for a match, but Jose Peseiro’s side will resume their qualification campaign to reach the 2022 World Cup with a trip to face Bolivia on June 3. La Vinotinto’s path to Qatar already looks like a treacherous one having taken just three points from their opening four qualification fixtures. Their one win, however, came in their last outing against Chile back in November. That result has given them something of a lifeline.