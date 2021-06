Eaten steamed, boiled, or straight out of the can, green beans aren't necessarily a veggie that makes your mouth water. But when you give the beans some texture, they're transformed from sad greens that you fork down for some nutrients into vegetables you'll actually want to eat night after night. "The way food feels in your mouth plays an important role in how flavorful and enjoyable it is," says Molly Baz, the author of Cook This Book (Buy It, $20, amazon.com). "So a key part of selecting ingredients for your dish involves thinking about what textures they'll bring."