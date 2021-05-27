Wayne Brady and his Black experience

Chris Harrison's 'Bachelor' exit came after tense negotiations, may have included $25 million payout demand: Report. Chris Harrison's permanent exit from "The Bachelor" franchise reportedly came after increasingly tense negotiations regarding his future with the the show and its spin-offs. That's according to both Variety — which reported this week that Chris' team was angry that ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon did little to support Chris publicly as discussions about his future on the shows dragged on — and Page Six, which claims the former host demanded a $25 million payout to leave. Chris stepped aside from "The Bachelor" earlier this year amid backlash over his defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racially offensive actions and social media posts. But as he said on "Good Morning America" after publicly apologizing, he hoped to return to the show. Variety reports Chris and his lawyer came to the table "with ammo of their own" during negotiations about his future with the franchise. Page Six, meanwhile quotes multiple sources close to the situation as saying ABC hoped Chris would leave "quietly." Instead, he reportedly threatened to air "nearly 20 years of dirt" that he's accumulated about the shows and their participants. "He knows a lot about inappropriate behavior on set: fights between contestants, misbehavior including use of illegal substances while overseas and complaints from producers that were allegedly brushed under the carpet by ABC execs," one insider told Page Six, adding that Chris had been "making $5 million a season." His final settlement was reportedly less than his $25 million request. On June 9, the franchise announced guest hosts for "Bachelor In Paradise" will include Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, David Spade and Lance Bass.