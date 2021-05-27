Cancel
Florida State

Florida governor will lose his fight with cyber censors — and he knows it

Gainesville.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis did what he needed to do in signing Florida’s new Big Tech law, even though the statute fairly shouts its unconstitutionality. The Constitution’s very First Amendment, the cherry on top of the whole Bill of Rights, says the government can’t infringe on freedom of the press or freedom of speech. If they could have foreseen Facebook, Twitter and the sewer that so much of social media has become, the Founders probably would have written it differently.

www.gainesville.com
