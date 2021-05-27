Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Trailer Shows Off The Game's New Dragon Engine-Powered Upgrades

After a long delay, Tales of Arise is finally back in action. At the Summer Game Fest stream, this action-JRPG juggernaut unveiled a brand new trailer that drew attention to new playable characters and showcased what may the game’s primary conflict. Namely, the video showed a focus on coexistence between the Renans and the Dahnans–and those who don’t believe coexistence is possible. At least one apparent antagonist appears to be a Dahnan who wants the Renans out of his realm entirely. That motivation becomes more understandable when you remember that the more technologically advanced Rena has spent the last 300 years plundering Dahna for its resources. The second antagonist introduced in this trailer appears to be targeting protagonist Alphen personally, and if his cryptic line that he’s been waiting for Alphen is anything to go by, there’s a connection between them. Since this second antagonist is a brutally effective swordsman introduced surrounded by the corpses of slain monsters, that doesn’t bode well for our heroes.