Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Trailer Shows Off The Game's New Dragon Engine-Powered Upgrades

By Darryn Bonthuys
Gamespot
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtua Fighter 5 is making a comeback next month on PS4, in a new package that has completely remastered the original game using Yakuza studio Ryu ga Gotoku's Dragon Engine. If you're wondering what a 14-year glow-up looks like on a more modern console in comparison to the game's 2007 release on Xbox 360 and PS3, you can watch a new trailer below that highlights the more detailed character models and stages.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Adventure Game#Virtua Fighter 5#Yakuza#Dragon Engine#Ps3#Playstation Now#Ps Plus#Battlefield V#Wreckfest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Update 1.03 Patch Notes for June 10

SEGA has released the Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown update 1.03 which is available now for PlayStation gamers as a freebie for PllayStation Plus! Check out the official list of changes in the patch notes. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Update 1.03 Patch Notes:. Here’s what SEGA relayed for today’s...
Video Gamespsu.com

The King Of Fighters XV Spotlights Luong In New Trailer

SNK has unleashed a fresh The King of Fighters XV trailer for you to feast your eyes on, this time shining the spotlight on its latest playable character, Luong. Check out the trailer below. The King of Fighters XV is pencilled in for a Q1 2022 release on as-yet unconfirmed...
Video GamesRPGamer

New Gameplay Trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

A new trailer has released for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Developed by Tuque Games, the game is a spiritual successor to Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance, which released back in 2001. This new trailer is a gameplay overview that shows the gameplay and combat mechanics. It also touches on the story, as players will take on the role of Drizzt and his companions from the Legend of Drizzt series.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

How Wheels Unleashed trailer shows off the Skatepark

Mattel and Milestone have released a new trailer for racer Hot Wheels Unleashed that offers a first look at the Skatepark. The fourth of six environments in the game features the biggest space to create tracks in thanks to the lack of furniture and walls. Players can create tracks that use the ramps, railings, drainage vents, and basketball court.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Monster Hunter Stories 2's new trailer has me very excited to train my dragon

I like Monster Hunter. I like JRPGs. So naturally, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a game I'm very much looking forward to. During the Summer Game Fest, we got another look at the upcoming RPG in the form of a two-minute story trailer, which was full of Monster Hunter's iconic beasts and some beautiful moments. It all looks very much like How to Train Your Dragon meets Monster Hunter.
Video GamesComicBook

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Releases Launch Trailer for New Trunks DLC

The next DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is launching this weekend with players soon able to take on threats from an alternate reality in the Dragon Ball Z timeline. Dubbed “Trunks – The Warrior of Hope” by the game’s creators, this DLC features a struggle from Gohan and Trunks against the Androids where Goku and other Z Warriors have already been killed. It’ll be the final DLC releasing for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and it’s scheduled to launch on June 11th.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Tales of Arise shows off full playable cast in Summer Game Fest 2021 trailer [Update]

During today's Kickoff Stream for Summer Game Fest 2021, a new trailer was shown off for Tales of Arise. The new footage introduces what appears to be the last two playable characters in Dohalim and Kisara after the first four were fully detailed last month. The trailer has a bit of footage showing off both story and gameplay snippets of the new party members. Dohalim fights using a polearm while Kisara uses a mace and shield.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Overwatch 2 Trailer Shows Off New Looks for Sombra & Baptiste

The Summer Game Fest kickoff stream just gave us a very quick look at the updated looks for Baptiste and Sombra in Overwatch 2. The two characters are still recognizable and similar to their old designs with some very noticeable updates. Baptiste’s updated design uses new hair shader tech to...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

New Tales of Arise Trailer Shows Off Friends and Foes

After a long delay, Tales of Arise is finally back in action. At the Summer Game Fest stream, this action-JRPG juggernaut unveiled a brand new trailer that drew attention to new playable characters and showcased what may the game’s primary conflict. Namely, the video showed a focus on coexistence between the Renans and the Dahnans–and those who don’t believe coexistence is possible. At least one apparent antagonist appears to be a Dahnan who wants the Renans out of his realm entirely. That motivation becomes more understandable when you remember that the more technologically advanced Rena has spent the last 300 years plundering Dahna for its resources. The second antagonist introduced in this trailer appears to be targeting protagonist Alphen personally, and if his cryptic line that he’s been waiting for Alphen is anything to go by, there’s a connection between them. Since this second antagonist is a brutally effective swordsman introduced surrounded by the corpses of slain monsters, that doesn’t bode well for our heroes.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Evil Dead: The Game Shows Off First Major Gameplay Trailer

During the first Summer Game Fest showcase of 2021, we got a better look at Evil Dead: The Game with the first gameplay trailer. This game is as gruesome and bloody as you might expect from something tied to the franchise as you will party up in a team of four to battle demons and other evil creatures trying to vanquish one particular evil player in what is a mix between a co-op and a PvP multiplayer action game. If that sounds just a tad familiar, it should, as the game has a little bit in common with another multiplayer horror title… Dead By Daylight.
Video Gamesgametyrant.com

New Mini Trailers For KITARIA FABLES Shows Off A Variety Of Gameplay

Mixing together the calm life of farming, adventurous excitement of questing, and challenging aspect of battling is the staple of what Twin Hearts has been creating with their title Kitaria Fables. Their publisher, PQube, has already announced the release date and opened pre-orders, but they wanted to give players a better look into what this game is going to be all about.
Video Gamesgameskinny.com

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Review: The Original 3D Fighter Comes Back Kicking

A remastered edition of the 2006 sequel, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown is still a quintessential example of true 3D fighting. It’s been over five years since Virtua Fighter 5, the last true sequel to the original 3D arcade fighter. So, Sega rather suddenly dropping Virtual Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown on PlayStation was both a surprising and welcome move. Unlike the original VF5, which was very cross-platform, this one is only on the Sony side and a free PS Plus pick to boot.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

The Big Con shows off gameplay and new trailer during E3

90s "crime adventure" The Big Con was featured during E3's Tribeca Games Spotlight with a trailer and a new look at gameplay. Melissa Joan Hart introduced the first trailer:. The Big Con has you playing as Ali. Her mum's video store is under threat, and Ali takes up a life of cons and crime to try to save it. She'll be pickpocketing, stealing, disguising herself, solving puzzles, and meeting all sorts of new people on a "crime-filled cross-country road trip."
Video GamesTwinfinite

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Shows off the Rot & Much More in New Trailer

Today, during the Tribeca Games Festival live broadcast, Ember Lab showed off an extended look at their upcoming action-adventure game Kena: Bridge of Spirits. In the trailer below, we some background on both the creators of the game and the indie title itself. The video features plenty of never-before-seen gameplay,...
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Hello Neighbor 2 shows off AI in new trailer

During the Guerrilla Collective, Tiny Build has shown off a little more of Hello Neighbor 2, which hopes to improve on the successful, if a little janky, first outing with some intelligent AI. Using a neural network and plenty of algorithms, the titular neighbor, Mr Peterson, will evolve over time...
Video GamesIGN

RAWMEN: Food Fighter Arena Gameplay Trailer - Summer of Gaming 2021

RAWMEN is a competitive arena shooter, but with food instead of real guns. Between two and eight players duke it out in food-focused arenas and in food-themed match styles, flinging soup and similar brothy concoctions at one another. Rawmen got a new trailer at Guerrilla Collective today and is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox later this year.