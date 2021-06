This is definitely one the strangest Airbnb’s we’ve seen.A young woman shared on TikTok her surprise at finding an abandoned mall underneath where she was staying.Claire Scheulin posted videos to the video app where she described that the abandoned mall was “a little creepy” and captioned the video, “POV: your airbnb has an abandoned mall in the basement.”You can watch the full video here.The TikToker also edited eerie music into the clips which made the video even scarier. In the footage, she gives viewers a brief tour of an empty promenade area of the mall and a long corridorWith...